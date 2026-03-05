Ruparelia Foundation Brings Free Eye Care Services to Bukedea in Tribute to Rajiv Ruparelia

Ruparelia Foundation Launches Free Eye Care Camp in Bukedea in Tribute to Rajiv Ruparelia

Bukedea, Eastern Uganda – The Ruparelia Foundation has announced a major free eye care outreach in Bukedea District, extending critical vision services to thousands of residents in the region.

The initiative is being held in tribute to the late Rajiv Ruparelia, remembered for his passion for community transformation and youth-driven philanthropy.

The three-day medical camp, scheduled to take place at Bukedea Teaching Hospital, will provide comprehensive eye screening, treatment for common eye conditions, free distribution of corrective glasses, and cataract surgeries for patients diagnosed during the exercise.

Organisers expect to screen more than 2,000 people, with hundreds of cataract surgeries planned, including procedures for children affected by preventable blindness. Medical teams comprising ophthalmologists, nurses, and support staff will work closely with local health officials to ensure smooth operations and proper follow-up care.

Health experts say rural communities continue to face limited access to specialised eye services, leading to avoidable blindness and reduced productivity. Cataracts and untreated refractive errors remain among the leading causes of vision impairment in Uganda, particularly in underserved districts. Initiatives such as this outreach are seen as life-changing interventions that restore dignity, productivity, and opportunity.

The foundation, established by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia and his wife Jyotsna Ruparelia, has over the years invested in health, education, and community empowerment programmes across the country. Its leadership says the Bukedea camp reflects a commitment to practical, results-driven philanthropy that directly touches lives.

A formal launch event for the outreach is expected to be held in Kampala ahead of the medical camp.

As Uganda continues to push for improved access to quality healthcare services, stakeholders say public-private partnerships and corporate social responsibility initiatives remain vital in closing service delivery gaps — especially in rural communities where need is greatest.

For the people of Bukedea, the upcoming outreach represents more than a medical camp; it is a restoration of sight, hope, and opportunity.