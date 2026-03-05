PRO Industries Fined Shs 75 Million for Polluting Ngaju Wetland, Ordered to Restore Ecosystem

PRO Industries Fined Shs 75 Million for Wetland Pollution — NEMA Orders Restoration

Kampala, Uganda — A Luweero District industrial operator has been held accountable for environmental damage after a court fined PRO Industries Pte Ltd Shs 75 million for illegally discharging untreated industrial waste into the Ngaju Wetland in Ndibulungi Village, along the Kampala–Gulu Highway.

Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu handed down the penalty on March 5, 2026, after the company, through its manager Adrian Caesar Mugabe, pleaded guilty to dumping industrial effluent and sludge into the wetland without meeting legal discharge standards. Mugabe told the court that his company has since installed a new wastewater treatment system and is taking steps to mitigate the harm caused.

In addition to the fine, the court ordered PRO Industries to restore the degraded wetland within 30 days, under the supervision of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA). This directive highlights enforcement of Uganda’s environmental laws that require all development activities to adhere to conditions set out in their Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) certificates — including proper waste treatment before discharge.

What Went Wrong?

Between November 2025 and January 2026, evidence showed that PRO Industries discharged untreated effluent into Ngaju Wetland despite holding a valid ESIA certificate. Laboratory water tests revealed carbon dioxide levels exceeding legal limits, a clear breach of environmental standards intended to protect ecosystems and human health. The toxic waste spread into nearby properties, killing vegetation and drying up gardens.

NEMA welcomed the court’s ruling as a firm reminder that environmental polluters will face consequences. “Holding polluters accountable protects communities, biodiversity and our natural resources,” the Authority said in a statement — underscoring the legal duty of developers to properly manage waste and respect wetland ecosystems.

Why This Matters

Wetlands like Ngaju are critical ecological assets. They filter pollutants, recharge groundwater, regulate floods and support biodiversity and livelihoods. When wetlands are polluted, their ability to provide these services collapses, harming local communities, wildlife and agriculture. Wetlands across Uganda have already come under threat from pollution, encroachment and unregulated development.

Under Uganda’s National Environment Act, developers must conduct environmental and social impact assessments and comply with ESIA conditions. Discharging untreated industrial waste into wetlands is a violation of these regulations and undermines national goals for sustainable development and environmental protection enshrined in law.

Solutions and Way Forward

• Strengthen Enforcement: NEMA and partner agencies must intensify routine monitoring of industrial sites near sensitive ecosystems and immediately sanction violators to deter repeat offences.

• Transparency and Public Reporting: Government should publish compliance reports on industries operating near wetlands, enabling civic oversight and accountability.

• Polluter Pays Principle: Firms whose activities harm the environment should bear restoration costs and face stricter penalties that reflect real damage and deter future violations.

• Community Engagement: Local residents should be empowered to report pollution and participate in wetland conservation planning and monitoring.

As Uganda pursues industrialisation, balancing economic growth with environmental protection is essential. Upholding environmental laws not only protects natural ecosystems but also safeguards public health, food security and climate resilience.

Watchdog Uganda calls for sustained enforcement, community involvement and transparent governance to ensure that wetlands — vital to Uganda’s environmental future — are protected for present and future generations.