Uganda Mourns Ex Diplomat to Rwanda, Ambassador Santa Mary Laker-Kinyera

KAMPALA— Uganda is mourning the sudden death of Ambassador Santa Mary Laker-Kinyera, a seasoned career diplomat who until her passing served as Deputy High Commissioner in Kigali.

Ambassador Laker-Kinyera died on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at Mulago Specialized National Referral Hospital after battling an undisclosed illness.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced her death in an official statement, expressing profound shock and sorrow at the loss of what it described as a dedicated and towering figure in Uganda’s Foreign Service.

“She advanced Uganda’s foreign policy with distinction and commitment for over three decades,” the ministry said, noting that her contribution to diplomacy would be remembered with deep respect.

Ambassador Laker-Kinyera joined the Foreign Affairs Ministry in 1994 as a career diplomat and steadily rose through the ranks. Over the years, she specialised in bilateral and regional affairs, peace and security, as well as economic integration.

She served in various missions abroad, including as the first Chargé d’Affaires at Uganda’s Embassy in Ankara, Türkiye, which she helped establish in 2011. Throughout her career, she represented Uganda in key multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, East African Community, African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

Between 2009 and 2011, she was seconded to State House where she served as Private Secretary to Yoweri Museveni for diplomatic affairs and headed the Diplomatic Affairs Department.

At the time of her death, she was serving in Kigali as Deputy High Commissioner, playing a key role in strengthening diplomatic ties between Uganda and Rwanda.

Tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues and members of the diplomatic community, many describing her as professional, principled and deeply committed to Uganda’s national interests. She is remembered not only as a skilled diplomat, but also as a mentor who guided many young officers through the ranks of the Foreign Service.

Funeral Arrangements

Thursday, March 12: Funeral service at Our Lady of Africa Church from 10:00am to 12:00pm, followed by a vigil at Plot 1472, Mogi-Um Close, Naalya Heights starting 3:00pm.

Friday, March 13: Departure to Amuru District (time to be communicated), with an evening vigil upon arrival.

Saturday, March 14: Burial at 10:00am in Lacor–Akurukwe, Amuru District.

Ambassador Laker-Kinyera’s passing leaves a significant gap in Uganda’s diplomatic corps and the broader public service fraternity. May her soul rest in eternal peace.