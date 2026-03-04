President Museveni calls for discipline, hard work and trust in God during Tarehe Sita thanksgiving breakfast 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today called on Ugandans to combine hard work with trust in God, saying this is the true path to success.

“Man was created in the image of God; therefore, we have the power to create, add, subtract, and exercise dominion over nature all under the guidance of God. What I don’t accept is relying on prayer alone without work. Success comes through hard work and trust in God, not just prayer,”he said.

The President who was in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, made the remarks during the 15th Tarehe Sita anniversary thanksgiving breakfast at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) / Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) headquarters, Mbuya.

The event, organized under MODVA/ UPDF, was held under the theme: “Do not let this Book of the Law depart from your mouth; then you will be prosperous and successful”. Joshua 1:8. The prayer of dedication was led by the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, who read from Exodus 15:1–15 and offered prayers for the UPDF and the country at large.

President Museveni, also the Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF congratulated Ugandans on the 45th Tarehe Sita, marking the start of the resistance at Kabamba.

He also thanked the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for reminding Ugandans of the NRA’s role in key operations, including Kabamba and Masindi, emphasizing the importance of remembering the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom.

Reflecting on his personal journey, President Museveni shared instances where faith and effort intersected.

He recalled a time as a student when a timely cow purchase allowed him to continue his studies, and recounted the early Kabamba attack in 1981, noting that the setbacks were part of God’s plan as the resistance lacked sufficient manpower.

He highlighted the need to teach future generations about the nation’s challenges and history.

“My Bazzukulu today have not seen the shortages, killings, brutalities of old armies, impassable roads, or early childhood deaths. We must continue to address poverty, corruption, poor roads, education gaps, and health sector issues,” he said.

Finally, President Museveni announced that land has been secured to build a museum dedicated to the resistance, ensuring that future generations understand the struggles of their country and the lessons they carry.

“We got some land , we are going to build a museum of the resistance so that we give the information to the new generation about the problems of their country and the efforts that were extended,” he said.

“The theme of today’s occasion is important: if you stick to the code of conduct, you will succeed. This is not about money, it is about discipline, hard work, and trust in God.”

In her prayer , Maama Janet thanked the Lord for guiding Uganda over the past 45 years, for His grace on the UPDF since the Kabamba attack in 1981, and for the critical role the security forces played in ensuring peace during the recent electoral season, as well as for their continued contribution to regional stability.

Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for accompanying the President and reflected on the significance of the annual thanksgiving ceremony that follows Tarehe Sita.

“Thank you, Maama, for accompanying the President,” he said.

He explained that after Tarehe Sita, the ministry organizes a thanksgiving ceremony to reflect, recollect, and renew their commitment to national goals and milestones achieved over the years.

“This occasion allows us to honor God and recommit ourselves to the progress we have made in various sectors,” he said.

Hon. Oboth highlighted the importance of the day’s theme, which focused on defending the gains and honoring the sacrifices of Uganda’s freedom fighters.

“With the theme of defending the gains and sacrifices of our national fighters, we come together to thank God for the many blessings bestowed upon our country,” he said.

He also congratulated President Museveni on his recent electoral victory.

“The celebrations mark not only the 45th Tarehe Sita anniversary but also reflect the courage, resilience, and commitment of our nation under your leadership, Your Excellency,” he added.

In a message delivered on his behalf by Lt. Gen. Okiding, Gen. Muhoozi said this year’s 45th Tarehe Sita celebrations in Kabale were a moment to reflect on Uganda’s progress and honour the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

“We celebrated our 45th Tarehe Sita in Kabale under the theme of defending and protecting the gains of the revolution, and honouring the sacrifices of the freedom fighters,” he noted.

Gen. Muhoozi said the call for unity, peace and socio-economic transformation was clearly reflected in the choices Ugandans made on the polling day.

“This call was translated by Ugandans through their ballots, demonstrating their desire to protect the gains of the revolution and consolidate the country’s progress,” the CDF said.

He emphasized that UPDF’s journey from a small liberation force to a professional national army has been guided by faith and principle.

“It is only God who has enabled us to reach the level of prosperity and success we are witnessing today. We thank the Almighty God for giving our President the strength and wisdom to lead us up to this day,” he said.

On his part, Lt. Gen. Okiding highlighted the steady growth of the UPDF, which has become a professional force contributing nationally, regionally, and globally.

“Day by day, the UPDF grew, standing firmly on clear principles. We have thrived on professionalism and contributed not only nationally but regionally and globally,” he said.

He reiterated that Uganda’s national motto, ‘For God and My Country,’ remains a cornerstone of the UPDF’s foundation.

The retired Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Luke Orombi, expressed gratitude to God for the journey Uganda has undertaken over the years.

“I am so thankful to the President, but above all, I give thanks to God,” Archbishop Orombi said. “I have seen difficult days. I have seen seasons of uncertainty. I have witnessed prayers being lifted. And today, it is unique and powerful to see soldiers gathered to thank God.”

Drawing from Scripture, he reflected on the leadership transition from Moses to Joshua, noting that the past decades of leadership in Uganda have helped many understand the biblical account more deeply.

“The last years of leadership have opened our eyes to the Book of Joshua,” he said. “Joshua took over from Moses and led the children of Israel into the Promised Land. The salvation and the fulfilment of God’s promise took 40 years.”

Archbishop Orombi thanked God for the national army and prayed for its continued commitment to its calling.

“I thank God for our national army. May you continue to remain a people’s army, guided by purpose and faith,” he said.

He also prayed for wisdom for President Museveni as he leads the country.

“May God grant the President wisdom to fulfil his calling as the leader of this nation,” he added.

Archbishop Orombi noted that Uganda has enjoyed peace and has extended support to neighbouring countries in times of need.

“When a nation honours God, God prospers that nation and grants it peace and even peaceful neighbours,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mrs. Rosette Byengoma, welcomed President Museveni, the First Lady, and the distinguished guests, noting that the gathering was not merely ceremonial but deeply spiritual and reflective.

“It is my great honour to welcome Your Excellency, the First Lady, and all our distinguished guests to this 15th Tarehe Sita thanksgiving. Today, we gather as one family, united to honour the Almighty God for His faithfulness,” she said.

She also paid tribute to the UPDF, which began its liberation struggle in 1981, describing it as a force built on professionalism, practical discipline and clear principles.

“Tarehe Sita is not just an event on the calendar. It is a symbol of courage and conviction. It reminds us of our responsibility to safeguard security, democracy and national unity,” she noted.

On behalf of the Ministry and the entire UPDF fraternity, Mrs. Byengoma congratulated President Museveni upon his recent electoral victory, saying the renewed mandate reflected the trust Ugandans continue to place in his leadership.

“We pray for God’s continued guidance, wisdom and strength as you lead our nation forward. We thank God for giving Uganda a visionary leader committed to a better future,” she said.

This year’s national Tarehe Sita celebrations were held in Kabale District under the theme: “Defending the Gains of the Revolution and Honouring the Sacrifice of the Freedom Fighters: A Call for National Unity, Peace and Socio-Economic Transformation.”

Mrs. Byengoma said Kabale, located in Uganda’s historic Kigezi region, provided a fitting backdrop for the celebrations, reminding the nation of the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle.

“The theme challenges us to honour the sacrifice and dedication of the freedom fighters whose commitment laid the foundation for today’s peace and stability,” she said.

There was also an emotional testimony from Lt. Gen. (Rtd) John Mugume, who reflected on his early days in the liberation struggle, particularly his time in Kabamba.

He recalled the difficult and uncertain moments he faced as a young soldier, describing the immense sacrifices that defined that period.

“I remember my time in Kabamba and the trying moments we went through as young soldiers. The sacrifices were enormous,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Mugume noted that communication was a major challenge at the time. Unlike today, there were no mobile phones to enable constant consultation and coordination.

“Things were not easy. There were no phones. The only line of communication moved from Kabamba to Ngoma, Katonga and other areas. We carried out our tasks without supervision, yet we remained committed,” he said.

He explained that despite the hardships and pressure, they pressed on with determination, driven by belief in the cause.

Reflecting on the progress made since those early days, he emphasized that Uganda has undergone remarkable transformation.

“The Uganda of then is very different from the Uganda of now,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Mugume expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the leadership and support extended to him and his colleagues over the years, noting that faith remained central throughout their journey.

“We thank President Museveni for what he did for us and for the country. Above all, God has been at the centre of it all,” he said.

He added that veterans remain proud of the institution they helped build.

“As veterans, we are very proud of the UPDF, and we are proud of President Museveni,” he concluded.

The function was attended by UPDF senior and other officers, families of the UPDF officers, religious leaders, and other distinguished guests.