National Trade Sector Review Conference Opens at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Eyes Uganda’s $500Bn Economy Dream

Mike Ssegawa
KAMPALA – There is renewed energy in the air at Speke Resort Munyonyo as government officials, private sector leaders and development partners gather for the 2026 National Trade Sector Review Conference.

For two days, delegates are engaging in frank conversations about one big question: how can trade lift Uganda into a $500 billion economy by 2040?

Organised by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives in partnership with TradeMark Africa and UK International Development, the conference is more than a routine meeting. It is a national stock-taking moment.

Under the theme “Trade-Driven Transformation: Propelling Uganda to a $500 Billion Economy by 2040,” participants are reviewing what has worked, what has stalled, and what must urgently change. Export growth, value addition and industrial productivity are at the centre of discussions, with stakeholders calling for practical reforms that benefit ordinary Ugandans — from farmers to factory workers.

Key highlights include the anticipated launch of a revised National Trade Policy and a new National Export Development Strategy. Both documents are expected to align with Uganda’s ten-fold growth agenda built on agro-industrialisation, tourism, mineral development and innovation.

Away from the microphones, the real work is happening in corridor conversations and breakout sessions. Business owners are sharing lived experiences about non-tariff barriers, financing gaps and high production costs. Policymakers, in turn, are being challenged to move from promises to implementation.

With opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area also on the table, Uganda is positioning itself not just as a participant, but as a competitive player in regional and global markets.

As discussions continue, one message is clear: trade must work for the people. And that transformation must start now.


Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content.
Previous Article Air Congo Launches Direct Entebbe–Kinshasa Flights, Strengthening Uganda’s $1 Billion DRC Trade Corridor

