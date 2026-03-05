Energy Minister Warns Fuel Dealers Against Unjustified Pump Price Hikes Amid US–Israel–Iran Tensions

Govt Warns Fuel Dealers Against Exploiting Middle East Crisis to Hike Pump Prices

KAMPALA — Government has warned oil marketing companies against increasing fuel pump prices under the pretext of the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, insisting there is currently no justification for any upward adjustment.

Energy and Mineral Development Minister Ruth Nankabirwa cautioned fuel dealers against using the geopolitical situation in the Middle East as a cover for profiteering, saying Uganda’s supply chain remains stable and unaffected in the immediate term.

Her remarks follow rising global anxiety over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit corridor, amid escalating hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The tensions have rattled international oil markets, triggering fears of supply disruptions worldwide.

However, Nankabirwa maintained that Uganda’s petroleum imports — handled by the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) — continue under existing supply arrangements, with no changes in landing costs that would warrant higher pump prices.

“There is no basis for increasing pump prices at this time. Ugandans must not be exploited under the guise of global instability,” the minister said.

Uganda imports all its refined petroleum products, and fuel remains a sensitive commodity in the economy. Any increment at the pump quickly cascades into transport fares, food prices and the cost of doing business. For ordinary households already grappling with high living costs, unjustified fuel hikes would deepen economic strain.

Government officials say contingency plans are in place should the Middle East crisis escalate further. UNOC reportedly has structured supply contracts and alternative sourcing mechanisms to shield the country from sudden shocks.

But beyond reassurance, the bigger question remains enforcement.

Watchdog Uganda understands that fuel pricing in Uganda is largely liberalised, giving oil marketing companies room to adjust retail prices based on global market trends and operational costs. However, liberalisation does not translate into impunity.

If import costs have not changed, any sudden spike at the pump would raise legitimate concerns about speculative pricing and consumer exploitation.

Uganda consumes billions of litres of petroleum products annually, making fuel stability critical to economic resilience. With global oil markets known for volatility during geopolitical crises, authorities will need to closely monitor import costs, stock levels and pump pricing patterns in the coming weeks.

The Middle East conflict may be thousands of kilometres away, but its economic ripple effects can quickly be felt on Ugandan streets.

For now, government says there is no cause for alarm — and no room for opportunistic price manipulation. The burden now shifts to regulators to ensure that commitment is backed by action, transparency and accountability.