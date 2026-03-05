COSASE Grills Finance Minister-Led Departed Asians Property Board Over Missing Asset Register, Shs2.8Bn Rent Arrears

Kampala – Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has summoned the full leadership of the Departed Asians’ Property Custodian Board (DAPCB), chaired by the Minister of Finance, after rejecting explanations from its Executive Secretary during a tense accountability session.

The board, established under the Assets of Departed Asians Act to manage and dispose of properties left behind following the 1972 expulsion of Asians by then-President Idi Amin, is once again under scrutiny over alleged mismanagement, irregular disposals and revenue losses.

On Monday, Executive Secretary George William Bizibu Semakula appeared before COSASE to respond to issues raised in the Auditor General’s reports for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 financial years. However, lawmakers described his responses as inadequate, noting that he frequently referred key questions to the board and admitted gaps in documentation.

Committee members, including Hon. Bumali Mpindi (MP for Persons with Disabilities) and Hon. Richard Ssebamala (MP for Bukoto Central), questioned the absence of a comprehensive asset register as required under the law. Auditors reported that the board lacks a complete inventory of properties under its custody, those repossessed and those already disposed of.

Mpindi expressed concern that the Executive Secretary appeared to act only on instructions from the board, raising red flags over alleged forged documents, questionable powers of attorney used in property transactions, and possible self-allocation of assets to board members or their associates.

Among the key issues raised were incomplete records and outdated valuations. Lawmakers were told that 115 properties compensated through the British High Commission and 87 through UNHCR in 1999 remain unsold, despite a 2017 commitment to have them valued. The absence of a full inventory, MPs warned, exposes the properties to theft, illegal allocation and land grabbing.

The committee also examined allegations of illegal disposals involving fake documentation and unauthorized sales of buildings belonging to departed Asians.

Auditor General findings further revealed rent arrears amounting to Shs2.83 billion as of 2023. The arrears include Shs949 million owed by the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Shs517 million by the Ministry of Public Service, Shs418 million by the Prisons Department, Shs86 million by the Ministry of Education and Sports, Shs39 million by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and Shs20 million by the Office of the President. Rent collection from government entities occupying the properties has reportedly been inconsistent since the mid-1990s.

Financial irregularities were also highlighted, including failure to remit Shs381 million in Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deducted from employees to the Uganda Revenue Authority, and non-compliance with withholding tax obligations.

MPs further criticized the board for lacking a strategic plan, failing to hold regular meetings and presiding over 137 ongoing property-related court cases.

Semakula acknowledged the absence of a complete asset register but said efforts were underway to compile and update records. His assurances, however, did not satisfy the committee.

COSASE directed the board to submit a verified and comprehensive inventory of all properties under its mandate, including those managed, repossessed and disposed of, within weeks.

More than five decades after the expulsion that displaced about 80,000 Asians, the management of these assets remains contentious. The law requires the board to maintain an updated register and collect rent from occupants, but persistent gaps have led to prolonged legal disputes and revenue losses.

The latest summons signals intensified parliamentary oversight, with legislators warning that continued lack of transparency could further erode public trust and deny the country potential economic benefits from proper asset management.