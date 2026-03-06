Will the MK Fund “Taiwanise” Uganda? Winners and losers (Part One)

By Dr. Samuel B Ariong

The recent launch of the MK Fund by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has generated both enthusiasm and cautious skepticism. The Shs1 billion initiative targets youth-led enterprises in commercial agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and services, sectors long emphasized under President Museveni’s broader wealth creation and socio-economic transformation agenda.

Announced on February 8, 2026, the fund also marks a notable shift in tone for Gen. Muhoozi, whose public profile has often been shaped by outspoken commentary on social media. This time, however, the message was primarily developmental, signaling a more policy-oriented approach, and statesmanship. This marked shift in tone, and emphasis on youth enterprise and production, deserves recognition and constructive engagement.

Initially unveiled at Shs500 million before being personally topped up to Shs1 billion, the fund was presented as both urgent and strategic.

At first glance, the logic is compelling. Uganda’s economy requires stronger production, value addition, and job creation; moving beyond consumption-driven approaches. Youth need capital to enter and expand productive sectors, and the state appears to be responding to this challenge.

Yet beyond the headlines lies a more fundamental question: can the MK Fund catalyze structural socio-economic transformation in Uganda? Can it, as some optimists suggest, contribute to “Taiwanising” the economy?

What “Taiwanisation” really means

Taiwan’s transformation from a largely agrarian economy in the 1960s into an industrial powerhouse was not driven by seed capital alone. It was the product of a disciplined developmental state.

Credit was allocated strategically, and firms received support only if they met clear performance benchmarks; such as export targets, productivity improvements, or technological upgrading. Industrial policy was coordinated and institutions enforced accountability. In short, Taiwan built strong developmental institutions, fairly financing schemes.

If the MK Fund is to emulate even a fraction of that trajectory, it must go beyond disbursing money. It must embed clear rules, performance expectations, and institutional discipline, areas that Uganda continues to strengthen through ongoing governance reforms and apprehension of the state thugs (sarcastically referred to as state parasites by President Yoweri Museveni).

Capital is necessary, but not sufficient

There is little doubt that Uganda’s youth face significant constraints, particularly limited access to finance. Commercial agriculture requires irrigation systems, inputs, and aggregation mechanisms. Manufacturing requires machinery and reliable electricity. Mining demands capital-intensive processing, while ICT ventures require connectivity and scaling support.

However, Shs1 billion, while symbolically significant, is modest in structural terms. Distributed across multiple enterprises, it may provide meaningful support but is unlikely, on its own, to deliver large-scale economic transformation.

More importantly, finance represents only one component of the development equation. Entrepreneurs also face unreliable electricity, high transport costs, limited export competitiveness, regulatory uncertainty, and fragmented value chains. Without addressing these complementary constraints, financing initiatives like MK Fund risk generating scattered micro-enterprises rather than scalable firms.

Development theory offers useful lens here. Structural transformation involves shifting labour from low-productivity activities into higher-productivity sectors. The MK Fund’s focus on agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and services aligns with classical structural transformation theory, as articulated by economists such as Nobel laureate W. Arthur Lewis (1954, pp. 139–191) and Harvard scholar Dani Rodrik (2010).

Uganda’s financing history: a cautionary lesson

Uganda has previously implemented youth-targeted financing initiatives, including the Youth Livelihood Programme and Emyooga. These programs were designed to expand access to capital, unfortunately their outcomes have been mixed.

Common challenges have included politicization, weak monitoring systems, elite capture, and limited repayment discipline. These experiences highlight an important lesson: financing initiatives succeed when rules are credible and enforcement is consistent. When funds are perceived as political patronage, sustainability declines and results become difficult to sustain.

In this context, the MK Fund’s commitment to professional management and annual accountability is particularly important. Transparent selection criteria, independent vetting, and measurable performance indicators will determine whether the initiative becomes a disciplined investment mechanism or another well-intentioned program constrained by governance challenges.

Winners and losers

If effectively implemented, the MK Fund could benefit dynamic young entrepreneurs with scalable ideas, rural producers transitioning into commercial agriculture, small manufacturers seeking early-stage capital, and ICT innovators targeting regional markets.

However, development interventions rarely operate in a neutral landscape. Urban and relatively educated youth with stronger business literacy and networks may be better positioned to access such opportunities. Meanwhile, many rural or marginalized youth, particularly those without existing enterprises, digital access, or formal registration, may find it more difficult to compete.

In this sense, seed capital may inadvertently favor those already positioned closer to opportunity.

In structural transitions, winners tend to be those who successfully integrate into higher-productivity sectors, while others remain in subsistence or informal activities without clear pathways for upgrading. Designing the MK Fund to minimize exclusion will therefore be essential, without reinforcing existing inequalities.

Scale and sustainability

Even at full deployment, Shs1 billion cannot meet the scale of Uganda’s youth enterprise needs. For broader systemic impact, the initiative may eventually need to evolve into a revolving or blended finance mechanism capable of attracting private investment and development partnerships.

Taiwan’s transformation did not occur through isolated funding announcements. It emerged through decades of performance-based credit allocation, institutional learning, and policy consistency, elements that will be equally important for the MK Fund’s long-term trajectory.

The real test

The MK Fund represents both an opportunity and an experiment. It signals renewed attention to production, acknowledges the capital gap faced by young entrepreneurs, and offers hope to many seeking to expand their economic participation.

At the same time, Uganda’s development history reminds us that institutions matter more than announcements. As Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson argue in Why Nations Fail (2017), inclusive and accountable institutions are central to sustained prosperity.

If the MK Fund operates transparently, allocates capital on merit, enforces performance standards, and measures outcomes rigorously, it could become a promising model for targeted wealth-creation financing, a key ingredient that has eluded the nation since independence. If governance weaknesses emerge, however, skepticism will likely persist, and the fund joins the long list of failed approaches.

Taiwan’s transformation was not achieved through funding alone. It was achieved through disciplined institutions sustained over time.

Ultimately, Uganda’s young entrepreneurs will judge the MK Fund not by its pronouncement, but by its accessibility, fairness, and whether it enables their businesses to grow and endure. The question is not whether the fund is bold. The question is whether it can be institutionalized, and in development policy, institutionalization is everything.

The author is a lecturer and scholar.

(Part Two will examine governance design options and measurable benchmarks for success.)