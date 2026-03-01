Former VP Ssekandi, Ministers, and Dignitaries Eulogize Late Isaac Kigozi at 40-Day Dua

LUWERO – Former Vice President H.E. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has commended parents who raise disciplined, patriotic children who contribute meaningfully to their communities and nation. He made the remarks during the 40-day Dua (prayer session) for the late Isaac Kigozi, son of Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, Senior Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs. The event, held at Ambassador Walusimbi’s village residence in Luwero District on Saturday, February 21, 2026, brought together high-profile dignitaries to honour the young man’s legacy. Isaac Kigozi, a passionate youth mobilizer and advocate for diaspora engagement, passed away suddenly on January 8, 2026. He is survived by a two-month-old daughter Ms. Qadira Nalumansi Kigozi and was serving as the Executive Director of Sky Bridge Tactical Africa. Speakers described him as a hardworking, respectful, and deeply patriotic individual who embodied National Resistance Movement (NRM) values and unwavering love for Uganda.

H.E. Ssekandi recalled meeting the deceased at Kingdom Kampala, where Presidential Advisors maintain offices. He described Isaac as a diligent young man who frequently walked the corridors to his father’s office, always displaying responsibility, respect, and commitment to national ideals, including honour for the flag and country.

He also lauded Ambassador Walusimbi for effectively managing diaspora affairs—uniting Ugandans abroad, fostering love for the homeland, and mobilizing them in line with H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s vision and government priorities.

The Minister of State for Labour, Hon. Esther Anyakun, spoke emotionally of Isaac as more than a colleague—a brother and friend lost too soon. She revealed that at the time of his death, he was spearheading a youth-focused project to harness diaspora opportunities while attracting foreign investors, with some already active in Uganda. Hon. Anyakun emphasized Isaac’s choice to remain engaged in national development rather than seeking the comforts of Western countries. She described the diaspora as a vital constituency, noting the Ministry of Labour’s Migrant Workers Division safeguards Ugandans abroad through bilateral agreements. She declared that Uganda receives approximately UGX 34 billion annually through formal channels, though challenges persist—particularly for those who migrate irregularly or via unregistered entities, complicating protection efforts. She reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to expanding bilateral agreements and combating human trafficking.

Mawokota MP-elect Amelia Kyambadde expressed devastation at Isaac’s passing, calling him a hard worker from whom much was expected. She thanked Buganda residents for re-electing President Museveni and the NRM, pledging continued efforts to fight poverty, ensure peace, improve education, build roads, and deliver other services.

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje, was represented by Head of Dawa Sheikh Murushid Ibrahim Luwemba. He commended Amb. Walusimbi’s service to Islam—through his board role at the Islamic Call University and charitable works—and consoled him by noting that even Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other prophets endured the loss of sons yet remained steadfast in faith. He urged Muslims to give charity, attend Juma prayers, aid the needy, and promote unity and peace.

Former Minister of State for Youth and Children’s Affairs, Ambassador James William Kinobe, praised Ambassador Walusimbi as a reliable longtime friend and key architect of Uganda’s labour externalization program. He rejected “brain drain” narratives, insisting the diaspora is a vital source of productive employment and national progress. Amb. Kinobe highlighted Amb. Walusimbi’s advocacy for dual citizenship and his leadership in the Diaspora Agenda. He revealed as a member of the NRM Electoral Commission, he was privy to ongoing collaboration with Amb. Walusimbi to finalize a framework for diaspora district elections following the presidential inauguration.

Luwero RDC Seguya Nalubega Mariam mourned the loss of a dedicated young patriot from her area, affirming that the President’s Office would sustain support for local initiatives.

Additional eulogies were made by Mr. Muhammad Bagonza from the State House Diaspora Desk, who remembered Isaac as one of Uganda’s most patriotic youths. Ambassador Dr. A.S. Ahmed Kissule, Presidential Adviser on Middle East Affairs, offered condolences to his colleague Walusimbi for losing such a valuable son to the nation.

In closing remarks, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi warmly welcomed attendees and expressed profound gratitude to H.E. President Museveni for his support and appointment. He thanked everyone for standing with him and the family during this sudden bereavement, particularly Isaac’s friends for their active involvement. He acknowledged God’s grace amid the profound shock, expressing thanks to the Creator for strength in grief. The ceremony underscored Isaac Kigozi’s enduring impact as a symbol of youthful patriotism, diaspora empowerment, and national service. May his soul rest in eternal peace.