From Assessment to Action: How LGMSD Rankings Can Propel Uganda Toward Its 2030 Development Vision

Uganda’s journey to a brighter future depends on strong local governments. Last month, the Ministry of Local Government launched its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan—a UGX 2.2 trillion roadmap to improve service delivery, revenue collection, and decentralization. This plan is a serious call for change. At Watchdog Uganda, we believe the key to success lies in the Local Government Management of Service Delivery (LGMSD) Performance Assessments. These reports clearly show what is working and what needs fixing, helping the country move toward the National Development Plan IV and the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Think of LGMSD as a report card for districts and municipalities. It measures how well they handle planning, budgeting, education, health, water, sanitation, and other services. By acting on this information, Uganda can deliver better schools, healthier communities, and stronger local economies—for farmers in villages and business owners in towns alike.

What the Latest LGMSD Report Shows

The 2024 LGMSD National Synthesis Report, which covers 176 local governments, highlights real progress alongside areas that still need attention. Average performance has improved over time, especially in education and health.

Education Services: Isingiro and Ibanda districts both scored 96, reflecting strong school infrastructure and improved teacher oversight.

Health Services: Kamwenge District led with a score of 95, supported by improvements in facility management and staffing.

Infrastructure Assets: Bukedea District topped the category with 96, demonstrating effective use of grants for roads and public buildings.

At the same time, challenges remain in water, sanitation, and production services. Many local leaders still require better training and technical support to address these gaps. These numbers are not just statistics—they affect people’s daily lives, from access to clean water to reliable healthcare.

Celebrating Success: Top Performers Setting the Standard

Some districts are showing the rest of the country what is possible. The top 10 performers in 2024 demonstrate the power of good planning and community involvement:

* Kiruhura District: 95.25 – Strong performance in budgeting and infrastructure management.

* Isingiro District: 94.72 – Excellent results in education and health services.

* Ibanda District: 94.65 – Consistent progress across multiple sectors.

* Kabale District: 93.93

* Kamwenge District: 93.37

* Rukungiri Municipal Council: 92.38

* Bukedea District: 90.67

* Rukungiri District: 88.68

* Kumi District: 86.55

* Kasese District: 85.92

These districts often use performance-based grants wisely and involve residents in mobilizing local revenue. For ordinary Ugandans, this translates into better roads, improved schools, and functioning health facilities. For policymakers, it proves that incentives and effective management can deliver tangible results.

Facing the Gaps: Where Urgent Improvement Is Needed

Not every area is performing well. The lowest-ranked local governments face serious challenges such as procurement delays, weak planning systems, and staffing shortages.

* Kamuli Municipal Council: 24.00

* Kibuku District: 27.88

* Tororo Municipal Council: 29.75

* Bugweri District: 30.20

* Butebo District: 31.80

* Luuka District: 31.92

* Kaliro District: 32.90

* Sironko District: 34.68

* Iganga Municipal Council: 35.63

* Masaka District: 36.12

These low scores threaten Uganda’s development targets, including equal access to basic services. However, they are not permanent setbacks. Practical solutions such as stronger monitoring systems, leadership training, and partnerships with development organizations have already helped better-performing districts improve.

Linking LGMSD to the 2030 Vision

The Ministry’s new strategic plan aligns closely with the LGMSD findings. It prioritizes revenue mobilization, leadership training, and addressing gaps in water and production services. By linking assessment results to grant allocations, government can create a cycle of improvement: stronger performance leads to increased support, which in turn enables better service delivery.

Imagine a Uganda where every district performs at its best—where households access clean water, schools are properly equipped, and health centres operate efficiently. This vision supports the National Development Plan IV’s goals of sustainable growth and resilience in the face of challenges such as climate change.

Time for Action: What Must Happen Now

Watchdog Uganda believes the following steps are necessary to accelerate progress:

* Strengthen leadership capacity: Provide structured training and continuous mentorship for local government officials.

* Improve transparency: Introduce digital systems that allow real-time monitoring of local government performance.

* Reward strong performance: Expand performance-based funding and encourage peer learning among districts.

* Empower citizens: Encourage community participation in monitoring projects and holding leaders accountable.

The era of uneven development must end. With the LGMSD framework as a guide and the Ministry’s strategic plan as the roadmap, Uganda has an opportunity to strengthen local governance and improve service delivery across the country.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to advocate for accountability, transparency, and practical solutions. The country’s future begins at the district level—and the time to act is now.

—

Mike Ssegawa is a veteran journalist, service delivery advocate, and Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Kassanda District.

Email: [kampalaplanet@gmail.com]