In the aftermath of Uganda’s 2026 general elections, the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament—set to convene in May—has captured national attention. As an observer of Ugandan politics, my view is clear: Incumbent Speaker Anita Annet Among is not just leading; she is poised for a decisive victory. This isn’t the product of mere luck or conspiracy, but a logical outcome of her proven track record, unyielding party loyalty, and adept political maneuvering in a system where stability trumps upheaval. While critics decry the process as undemocratic or tainted by patronage, the facts suggest her re-election would ensure parliamentary continuity at a time when Uganda needs efficient governance more than disruptive change. Let’s break this down logically, drawing on recent developments.

First, Among’s incumbency advantage is undeniable and well-earned through performance. Over her tenure in the 11th Parliament, she has been praised for fostering unity and boosting legislative output. Newly elected MPs, including from diverse regions, have endorsed her for being “down to earth” and bringing Parliament closer to the people. For instance, Brig Gen (Rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande, Lwemiyaga County MP-elect, highlighted her loyalty to President Museveni and effective leadership as key reasons for support. In a country where parliamentary sessions can devolve into factional bickering, her ability to unite the House has enabled smoother passage of government priorities, from infrastructure bills to social reforms. Critics might point to controversies, like allegations of tribalism or abuse of office, but these have not derailed her productivity. Objectively, continuity here outweighs the risks of installing an untested leader, especially with a fresh influx of MPs who benefit from her procedural expertise.

Second, her lead is cemented by the ruling National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) institutional backing, which dominates Parliament with its supermajority. The NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) endorsed Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa in February, forwarding their names to the parliamentary caucus as preferred candidates. This endorsement, backed by President Yoweri Museveni himself, carries immense weight in a party-driven system where defying leadership invites disciplinary action. Party spokespeople like Ofwono Opondo have warned challengers of consequences, underscoring how NRM unity prioritizes collective goals over individual ambitions. Among’s recent election as NRM’s Second National Vice Chairperson (Female)—defeating rivals like Rebecca Kadaga—further bolsters her intra-party clout. In Uganda’s political reality, where the NRM has held power for decades, such endorsements aren’t anomalies; they’re mechanisms for efficiency. Dismissing them as “undemocratic” ignores the factual dominance of party structures in African multiparty systems.

Third, Among’s personal political capital gives her an edge that’s hard to match. She has actively mobilized support, reminding MPs of her role in their constituency campaigns and urging reciprocity. Her unopposed re-election as Bukedea District Woman MP signals strong grassroots backing, and she’s extended this to national networks, including video endorsements from Acholi MPs like Anthony Akol and Martin Mapenduzi. Even skeptics acknowledge her “financial magnanimity” and charisma as factors. While allegations of disbursing UGX 10 million per MP for endorsements have surfaced—purportedly from an Internal Security Organisation report—these remain unverified and could be opposition tactics to undermine her. Factually, no concrete evidence has emerged, and in politics, resource mobilization is often a reality, not a scandal. Her rivals, like Justice Minister Norbert Mao, Persis Namuganza, and Alioni Yorke Odria, face uphill battles: Mao’s reform agenda sounds noble but lacks broad NRM buy-in, Namuganza’s bid is mired in personal feuds stemming from her 2023 censure, and Odria’s dismissal of the CEC endorsement as a “rumour” hasn’t gained traction. As one MP noted, “no one in Uganda can defeat Rt. Hon. Anita Among in any elective position if the voters are MPs.”

That said, objectivity demands addressing the counterarguments. Some view the race as a proxy for Museveni’s control, suggesting it’s designed to “humble” Among and remind her of hierarchical limits. Others criticize her style as boastful, citing her claims that “leadership comes from God” and no “noise” will stop her re-election. These points highlight potential overreach, but they don’t negate her achievements. In a fledgling democracy like Uganda’s, where transitions can lead to instability, her lead represents pragmatic politics over idealistic disruption.

Ultimately, Anita Among’s frontrunner status is a testament to merit meeting opportunity in a system that rewards loyalty and results. Her victory would prioritize parliamentary efficiency, aiding Uganda’s development agenda amid economic pressures. If challengers want change, they must build broader coalitions, not just critiques. For now, the logic points to continuity—and that’s not a flaw; it’s foresight.