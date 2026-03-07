Minister Nabakooba Raises Concern Over Church Land Registration Challenges as Uganda Marks Women’s World Day of Prayer

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, has highlighted persistent challenges surrounding land registration among religious institutions, warning that many churches across Uganda remain vulnerable to land disputes and encroachment due to a lack of proper documentation.

The minister made the remarks on Friday while addressing believers during the national commemoration of the Women’s World Day of Prayer held at the gardens of St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral, Namungoona, in The global Christian observance is marked annually by women in more than 150 countries, with this year’s event coordinated internationally by Nigeria.

Nabakooba said the day serves not only as a moment for spiritual reflection but also as an opportunity to address social and structural challenges affecting communities, including the management and protection of church property.

“This day is not merely symbolic; it is a day of prayer, reflection, and renewed commitment to justice, peace, and service to humanity,” she said. “As we pray and reflect, we must also confront practical issues that affect our institutions and the communities they serve.”

The minister noted that Uganda’s commemoration of the Women’s World Day of Prayer reflects strong cooperation among Christian denominations under the umbrella of the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC).

The event is organized on a rotational basis by the three member churches of the council — the Uganda Orthodox Church, the Roman Catholic Church, and the Church of Uganda.

Nabakooba commended the Orthodox Church for hosting the national celebration, describing the collaboration among churches as an important symbol of unity and shared responsibility in addressing societal challenges.

“Today we commend the Uganda Orthodox Church for graciously hosting this national celebration here at the beautiful St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral Gardens,” she said.

Land Registration Challenges Facing Churches

A major focus of the minister’s address was the issue of land ownership and registration among religious institutions. Nabakooba said the Ministry of Lands has observed that a significant amount of church land across the country remains unsurveyed or lacks formal titles.

According to the minister, this situation exposes religious institutions to serious risks, including encroachment by individuals, boundary conflicts, and prolonged legal disputes that can disrupt church activities and community services.

“Many churches have historically acquired land through donations or community arrangements, but without proper surveying and documentation, that land becomes vulnerable,” she explained.

Nabakooba noted that in some cases, churches have lost land that was previously used for schools, health facilities, and places of worship because they lacked official registration documents to prove ownership.

She warned that without clear legal documentation, even long-established church properties could be contested, especially in rapidly urbanizing areas where land values are increasing.

“Proper land documentation is essential in protecting church property from encroachment and disputes,” Nabakooba emphasized.

Government Efforts to Secure Church Land

The minister said the government, through the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, has been working with religious leaders to survey and register church land across the country.

She urged church leaders to cooperate with these initiatives to ensure that their properties are legally recognized and protected under the law.

“When church land is surveyed and legally registered, it safeguards the heritage of the church and ensures that these assets can continue serving communities for generations to come,” she said.

Nabakooba explained that documented church land also makes it easier for religious institutions to plan long-term development projects such as schools, hospitals, and community centers without fear of disputes.

She further noted that proper registration improves transparency and accountability in land administration, reducing conflicts that often arise from unclear boundaries or competing ownership claims.

Beyond land matters, the minister also acknowledged the broader challenges faced by women and families across the country, including gender-based violence, poverty, and limited economic opportunities.

“As we gather in prayer and reflection, we must also acknowledge the challenges that many women and families across our country continue to face,” she said.

Nabakooba stressed that faith communities play an important role in addressing these challenges by promoting social justice, moral values, and community support systems.

She said the government values the partnership between the state and religious institutions in promoting peace, unity, and social transformation.

Churches Urged to Support Parish Development Model

The minister also called on churches to mobilize their members to actively participate in the government’s flagship economic empowerment program, the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The Parish Development Model is designed to move Ugandans from subsistence livelihoods into the money economy by supporting income-generating activities at the parish level.

Nabakooba said religious institutions have a powerful influence within communities and can play a critical role in helping families access financial opportunities provided under the program.

“By encouraging members to participate in the Parish Development Model, the church can help many families access financial support, start small enterprises, and improve their livelihoods,” she said.

She added that economic empowerment strengthens families and contributes to national development.

“When families are economically stable, communities become stronger and the entire nation benefits,” she noted.

Empowering Women Through Faith

Nabakooba also praised the efforts of the Orthodox Church Mothers Uganda for using the Women’s World Day of Prayer platform not only for spiritual reflection but also to advocate for women’s empowerment.

She said such initiatives demonstrate how faith-based organizations can play a meaningful role in addressing issues affecting women and promoting social development.

“I am particularly encouraged to learn that the Orthodox Church Mothers Uganda are using this platform not only for prayer but also to highlight critical issues affecting women and to mobilize support for women’s empowerment initiatives,” she said.

The minister concluded by urging believers to embrace the day as an opportunity for both spiritual renewal and practical commitment to serving their communities.

She reminded participants that the theme guiding the global observance this year was drawn from the biblical message in Matthew 11:28, which calls on those who are weary and burdened to seek rest in faith.

“These are powerful and comforting words that speak to all of us, especially women who often carry many responsibilities within our families, communities, and places of work,” Nabakooba said.

She encouraged Christians across the country to combine prayer with meaningful action aimed at building a more just, peaceful, and prosperous society.

“Through prayer, unity and practical action, we can build a more just, peaceful and prosperous Uganda,” she said.