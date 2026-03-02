Sudhir Ruparelia Unveils Stunning New Look for Kabira Country Club

Kampala, Uganda – Renowned business magnate Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia has unveiled an ambitious new vision for Kabira Country Club, one of Uganda’s premier leisure and hospitality destinations located in the upscale suburb of Bukoto.

The property tycoon recently shared artistic impressions of the transformed facility, captioned, “Kabira Country Club. How it is going to look like,” sparking excitement among investors, residents, and hospitality enthusiasts. The images reveal a striking, modern multi-tower development that signals a bold architectural shift for the iconic establishment.

The proposed redesign features contemporary high-rise structures with warm brick façades, expansive glass panels, and blue-tinted vertical accents. Spacious balconies, elegant vertical lines, and landscaped surroundings dotted with palm trees and tropical greenery give the development a refined, resort-style ambiance. The concept blends urban sophistication with serene natural elements, positioning Kabira as a self-contained luxury destination.

The redevelopment is part of a multi-billion-shilling expansion spearheaded by the Ruparelia Group through its real estate arm, Meera Investments. Over the past few years, the group has steadily redefined the property, transforming it into what is expected to become Uganda’s largest serviced apartment complex.

The expansion includes approximately 360 high-end serviced apartments, a modern shopping mall, multiple indoor and outdoor restaurants, and a state-of-the-art conference center. Recreational facilities are also being upgraded, with new squash courts, a six-lane bowling alley, and a youth recreation and business hub among the highlights. Construction works are being executed by Vcon Construction Uganda Limited.

Reports indicate that structural works are progressing steadily, with key components — including an 18-floor five-star hotel tower — expected to reach completion between 2025 and 2026. Once finalized, the project is set to significantly elevate Bukoto’s skyline and Kampala’s hospitality standards.

Kabira Country Club has long enjoyed a reputation as a boutique hotel and recreational haven, offering swimming, tennis, conferencing, and event-hosting services. The new development builds on that legacy while introducing world-class residential and commercial elements designed to attract both local elites and international visitors.

Dr. Ruparelia, widely regarded as Uganda’s leading property developer, continues to invest in large-scale projects aimed at boosting tourism, creating employment, and stimulating economic growth. The Kabira redevelopment joins other flagship ventures such as Kingdom Kampala and Speke Resort Munyonyo, reinforcing the group’s footprint in Uganda’s luxury and real estate sectors.

As construction advances toward completion, the revamped Kabira Country Club promises to redefine upscale living and leisure in Kampala. Stakeholders now await the official unveiling, expected to further cement Bukoto’s position as one of the capital’s most vibrant and prestigious neighborhoods.