Community News

Hisense Unveils Landmark Technology Museum in Uganda to Empower Next Generation of Ugandan Innovators

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has officially announced the launch of the Hisense Technology Museum in Kampala, the first of its kind in East Africa.

Developed in partnership with Ximing Group, the museum serves as the flagship of the 2026 ESG strategy for Hisense, moving beyond traditional retail to create a permanent center for social impact and STEM education. The museum is designed specifically for school children and the public. It features interactive exhibits on the physics of light, climate-smart engineering, and AI-powered systems.

The launch event was highlighted by the presence of headteachers of schools in Uganda, marking the start of a nationwide program to provide students with hands-on exposure to global technology.

During the ceremony, Ms. Liu Mingshu, the Managing Director of Ximing Group, stated that after sixteen years in Uganda, the responsibility of the company has evolved. She noted that this museum builds upon the recent donation of fifty Smart TVs to schools, moving from providing digital tools to providing a world-class environment where the next generation of tech innovators can find their spark. She emphasized that community growth is the heart of the Ximing corporate strategy.

Mr. Jason Ou, the President of Hisense Global MEA and India, added that Uganda is a central pillar of the global social strategy for the company. He explained that Hisense is moving beyond standalone products to integrated, service-based intelligent solutions. He described the museum as a social classroom designed to build a pipeline for the next generation of global tech leaders.

The museum launch follows the successful track record of Hisense in Uganda and reinforces the long-term partnership with the Ministry of Education.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Moroto Asst. RDC Aol Mark Commends Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition and Transparency International Uganda for Training Community Monitors

Editor's Pick

NationalNewsPolitics

Museveni Hosts Second Jazz with Jajja at Kisozi Ranch, Pledges UGX 5 Billion for Content Creators

KISOZI, Gomba District – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and First Lady Janet…

3 Min Read
Conversations withOp-EdPolitics

MIKE SSEGAWA: Building Stronger Partnerships – MPs and RDCs as Partners in Uganda’s Progress

Turning Dialogue into Results The recent meeting between Members of Parliament and…

6 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 719 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4343 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

MIKE SSEGAWA: Building Stronger Partnerships – MPs and RDCs as Partners in Uganda’s Progress

Turning Dialogue into Results The recent meeting between Members of…

Political authorities must respect the Church’s autonomy

Recent commentary surrounding the postponed Holy…

How President Museveni Call to Service inspired Ex VP Ssekandi’s grandson Oscar Mutebi

How Museveni’s Call for Service Inspired…

ALEX ATWEMEREIREHO: The Urban Paradox: Modernizing Kampala Without Leaving the Poor Behind!

A city reveals its soul not…

BADRU WALUSANSA: Amplifying Women’s Voices No Longer Optional

A few years ago, I chanced…