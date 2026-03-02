Hisense Unveils Landmark Technology Museum in Uganda to Empower Next Generation of Ugandan Innovators

Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has officially announced the launch of the Hisense Technology Museum in Kampala, the first of its kind in East Africa.

Developed in partnership with Ximing Group, the museum serves as the flagship of the 2026 ESG strategy for Hisense, moving beyond traditional retail to create a permanent center for social impact and STEM education. The museum is designed specifically for school children and the public. It features interactive exhibits on the physics of light, climate-smart engineering, and AI-powered systems.

The launch event was highlighted by the presence of headteachers of schools in Uganda, marking the start of a nationwide program to provide students with hands-on exposure to global technology.

During the ceremony, Ms. Liu Mingshu, the Managing Director of Ximing Group, stated that after sixteen years in Uganda, the responsibility of the company has evolved. She noted that this museum builds upon the recent donation of fifty Smart TVs to schools, moving from providing digital tools to providing a world-class environment where the next generation of tech innovators can find their spark. She emphasized that community growth is the heart of the Ximing corporate strategy.

Mr. Jason Ou, the President of Hisense Global MEA and India, added that Uganda is a central pillar of the global social strategy for the company. He explained that Hisense is moving beyond standalone products to integrated, service-based intelligent solutions. He described the museum as a social classroom designed to build a pipeline for the next generation of global tech leaders.

The museum launch follows the successful track record of Hisense in Uganda and reinforces the long-term partnership with the Ministry of Education.