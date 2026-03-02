Moroto Asst. RDC Aol Mark Commends Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition and Transparency International Uganda for Training Community Monitors

The Assistant Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Moroto , Mr. Aol Mark, has expressed gratitude to the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) and Transparency International Uganda (TI-Uganda) for their work in the fight against corruption in Karamoja sub-region.

Mr. Aol expressed his gratitude while giving a speech at the training of 30 monitors, government officials, and like-minded CSOs last week.

The training of community monitors, government officials, and CSOs was facilitated by Transparency International Uganda (TI-Uganda) at Rappona Apartments in Moroto.

During the training, the Transparency International Uganda Director of Programs, Mr. Francis Ekadu, emphasized that while certain contracts can be complex to monitor, this should not discourage contract monitors from undertaking monitoring.

Ms. Lilian Zawedde, Program Manager at TI-Uganda, informed participants about the value of monitoring public contracts and called upon them to take keen interest in ensuring value for money in public service delivery.

Mr. David Kizito, the TI-Uganda Program Officer, called upon community monitors to promote ethical values of integrity in contract monitoring.

He emphasized the need for timely and fact-based reporting and working closely with local authorities to access contract information.

Transparency International Uganda is implementing a consortium project called Citizens Engagement on Accountability Project (CEAP) in partnership with ACCU and KACC.

This is funded by the embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands in the Karamoja sub-region.

The Executive Director of Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition, Dr. Ayub Mukisa, thanked the Office of the RDC for supporting KACC in monitoring government projects and also thanked the Moroto District technical team for their cooperation on the project.