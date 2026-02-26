CEOs & Entrepreneurs,Community NewsFinanceTechnology

Peter Mukuru joins Uganda Development Bank as Director of Business Technology

Peter Mukuru
Peter Mukuru

Peter Mukuru has recently joined Uganda Development Bank (UDB), the country’s Development Finance Institution (DFI), as the Director of Business Technology.

Peter is a seasoned Business Technology practitioner and digital transformation leader with over two decades of executive leadership experience across Development Finance, Regulation, Government, Utilities, and the Private Sector.

Most recently, he served as IT Project Manager at the African Development Bank (AfDB), where he led large-scale multinational digital transformation initiatives at both the enterprise and continental level.

His work focused on driving the modernization of financial systems, digital workplaces, enterprise service management, and the adoption of emerging technologies to enhance organizational efficiency, resilience, and service delivery.

Peter previously held Senior leadership roles at Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), and Trace Corp Solutions, delivering enterprise-wide technology programs spanning ERP modernization, data and analytics, cybersecurity, digital payments, and business continuity.

Beyond executive management, Peter brings strong corporate governance experience, serving as a Non-Executive Director in FinTech, health services, and professional governance institutions.

He offers deep expertise in digital technology governance, risk optimization, enterprise architecture, and cybersecurity, bringing a board-level perspective to enterprise decision-making with a consistent focus on aligning technology investments with institutional strategy and long-term sustainability.

He is also actively engaged in community service and leadership development through his volunteer service in Rotary International, where he has held several District and Club leadership roles in Uganda.

An MBA holder, Peter has also attained a Master of Information Technology and a Bachelor’s Degree (Computer Science & Statistics Major), and is professionally certified in Information Security (CISM), Risk Management (CRISC), Project Management (PMP), Enterprise Architecture (TOGAF), and Service Management (ITILv4), complemented by additional training in AI strategy and governance, digital economy, digital payment systems and innovation management.


