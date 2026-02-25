Profile | Kato Joram Howard: Head Of Sports Buddo SS

By Watchdog Uganda Research Desk | Education

Kampala, Uganda — Kato Joram Howard is a distinguished Ugandan entrepreneur, educator, and sports leader, recognized for his contributions to business, education, and youth development.

As the founder of Howard Gift Hub Branding and Printing Centre, he provides professional branding, printing, and design services that help local businesses, schools, and organizations strengthen their market presence.

Education

Kato Joram Howard began his academic journey at Buddo Secondary School, where he completed his secondary education. He then pursued higher education at Kyambogo University, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Studies with Education. This combination of business management and educational training allows him to merge entrepreneurship with mentorship and leadership effectively.

Career

Howard is the founder and driving force behind Howard Gift Hub Branding and Printing Centre, a business that specializes in branding, printing, and design services for local businesses, educational institutions, and organizations in Wakiso District and beyond.

In addition to his business pursuits, Howard serves as the Head of Sports at Buddo Secondary School, where he oversees all sports programs, coaches students, and develops athletic initiatives that promote teamwork, discipline, and physical fitness.

His dual career in education and entrepreneurship highlights his commitment to youth development both academically and through extracurricular engagement.

Community Engagement & Mentorship

Howard is passionate about empowering young entrepreneurs and student athletes. He mentors budding business owners on branding, operational management, and sustainable growth strategies, while also guiding students in sports leadership, teamwork, and personal development. His work exemplifies the integration of education, business, and community impact.

Achievements

Founded and successfully operates Howard Gift Hub Branding and Printing Centre, serving a diverse range of clients.

Serves as Head of Sports at Buddo Secondary School, leading and developing school sports programs.

Recognized locally as a role model for youth entrepreneurship and leadership.

Combines business expertise and educational insight to mentor both entrepreneurs and students.

Summary

Kato Joram Howard represents the modern Ugandan professional: innovative, community-minded, and committed to education, business, and youth development.

By combining entrepreneurship with educational leadership and sports mentorship, Howard continues to shape Uganda’s small business sector and inspire the next generation of leaders.