Speaker Anita Among welcomes FDC MP Nsibambi to NRM

Speaker Anita Among Welcomes Former FDC’s Yusuf Nsibambi to NRM

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, has officially welcomed former Mawokota South Member of Parliament, Yusuf Nsibambi, into the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Nsibambi was received at the NRM headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, in a ceremony attended by senior party officials, including Secretary General Richard Todwong.

Speaking during the press briefing, Speaker Among described Nsibambi’s decision as timely and significant, urging other opposition politicians to consider joining the ruling party.

“I have been approached by several opposition leaders who want to join us. Our doors are open to welcome and serve everyone. Hon. Nsibambi, you are most welcome,” Among said.

She emphasized that the NRM’s agenda focuses on national unity, development, and service delivery to all Ugandans regardless of political affiliation.

Nsibambi, who previously served as a leading mobiliser for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in the Buganda region, officially crossed from the opposition to the ruling party, pledging to work with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the NRM leadership.

Secretary General Todwong welcomed Nsibambi, noting that the party remains committed to safeguarding peace, security, infrastructure development, education, and water for production.

“If we are speaking about roads, security, food, and education, the NRM manifesto addresses all these issues for the benefit of all Ugandans. We are protecting the gains of peace and development,” Todwong said.

He also revealed that the party’s top organs had resolved that Speaker Anita Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa will continue serving in their respective leadership roles in Parliament.

Nsibambi’s Political Journey

Nsibambi, a seasoned lawyer and businessman, has built a reputation both in legal practice and politics. He is associated with Jalia City and Nsibambi Advocates in Kampala.

Reflecting on his journey, Nsibambi noted that his path to Parliament has not been easy.

“I wasn’t so much in national politics at first, but those who knew me at the local level appreciated my work as a committed lawyer,” he said.

He previously contested for the Mawokota South parliamentary seat, polling 2,000 votes against 900 votes by his opponent Suzan Nakawuki in the 2021 general elections. However, he lost the seat in the 2026 elections.

Nsibambi has long been associated with the FDC, particularly during the era of Kizza Besigye, under whose leadership he was an active mobiliser in Buganda.

Background and Education

Born in Kalagala village, Nkozi in Mpigi District, Nsibambi attended Nkozi Primary School and later studied at Kibuli Secondary School for both O and A-Level education. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University in 1989.

After graduation, he worked briefly with Sebalu & Lule Advocates before joining Greenland Bank. In 1995, he pursued a Master’s degree in International Financial Crime at the University of Florida.

At 67, Nsibambi now embarks on a new political chapter under the NRM banner, marking yet another shift in Uganda’s evolving political landscape.