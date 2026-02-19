Gen. Saleh urges Kampala City natives to maintain cleanness under Operation Dark Matters initiative aimed at improving Health hygiene

Gen. Salim Saleh Rallies Kampala Residents to Embrace Sanitation Under “Operation Dark Matters”

By Brian Mugenyi

The Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Salim Saleh, has called on residents of Kampala to prioritise sanitation and proper hygiene as part of a new initiative dubbed Operation Dark Matters.

The initiative brings together key stakeholders, including the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), the Ministry of Health, and local leaders to improve public health standards across the city.

According to Gen. Saleh, the project aims to clean dark and neglected streets, improve access to clean water, fumigate unsanitary toilets, and address the problem of bats and other disease-spreading agents in residential areas. The campaign is being rolled out across all five divisions of Kampala.

Shs 700 Million Budget

Gen. Saleh said the initiative is projected to cost approximately Shs 700 million in the 2026/2027 financial year, with support expected from various partners.

“The purpose of this initiative is to help our people at the grassroots who are grappling with challenges such as bats in their homes, garbage around their residences, and poor sanitation that exposes them to disease,” he said.

He explained that the project is designed to eliminate “dark spots” in the city—areas characterised by poor waste management, stagnant water, and unhealthy living conditions—particularly in slum communities.

Health specialists, including entomologists, have been engaged to address environmental health concerns and guide the fumigation exercises.

Gen. Saleh emphasised that improved hygiene is directly linked to economic transformation.

“A healthy community is productive. If we want economic development, we must first ensure our people live in clean and healthy environments,” he noted.

Partnership with City Authorities

The operation is being implemented in partnership with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Kampala comprises five divisions—Central, Kawempe, Makindye, Nakawa, and Rubaga—all of which are targeted under the clean-up campaign.

Ms. Susan Lubogo, Operations Manager of Operation Dark Matters and an affiliate of Operation Wealth Creation, urged residents to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness.

“We are appealing to the public to remain committed and spread the message of keeping a clean environment. We have moved through ghettos and slums preaching the importance of clean streets and better hygiene,” she said.

Mr. Edison Kirabira, the initiative’s Communications Officer, said teams are conducting door-to-door sensitisation campaigns to encourage community participation.

“The basis of Operation Dark Matters is to ensure that Kampala residents enjoy a clean environment free from health hazards. We have fumigated unsanitary toilets, cleaned water reservoirs, and addressed areas prone to disease spread,” Kirabira said.

He thanked Gen. Saleh for spearheading the initiative, describing the campaign as a practical intervention to tackle poor sanitation and prevent disease outbreaks in vulnerable communities.

The organisers expressed optimism that with sustained community involvement and additional partnerships, the initiative will significantly improve hygiene standards across Kampala.