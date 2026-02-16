MATHIAS LUTWAMA AFRIKA: A discourse on Museveni’s strategic agenda

In the sphere of credit financing and monetary easing, none has surpassed in world market excellence like HSBC London bank. If Uganda is destined for a 500 billion dollar GDP economy by 2040, President Museveni should permit a central repository system within Uganda development corporation , where all well accredited Ugandan investors in software, agronomics, Industrial processing can easily access additional capital in a minimum of 6 hours without institutional bottlenecks from financial bureaucrats. If this is executed , it shall rhyme well with the sacred theme of sustainable industrialisation, as synchronized in the fourth national development plan.

Since the heroic reign of Chairman Mao Zedong, war remains a field symmetry , in advancing the intrinsic interests of territorial states. The NRA/ UPDF vanguards, having succeeded in the preservation of life and property for all Africans, now have an urgent task, pertaining to criminal deterrence in the 71, 208 villages of Uganda. The Chief of Defence forces, Gen. Muhoozi Keinerugaba, should consider deploying at least 7 local defence personnel per village, available 24 hours, in cracking down theft and intense crime among the wanainchi. this shall act as a stimuli for serenity , in the sequence of harvesting fruits of parish development model, grow funds for women youth livelihood programs.

In the contemporary world, one of the greatest inventions in governments for effective monitoring and evaluation, is the Chinese corporation; an institutional index of intertwining state agenda with private sector advancement. No wonder , China’s boom narrative is worth 20 trillion US dollars, the issue of deflation in producer prices not withstanding. If Uganda is to harness well the fruits of human capital development for all cities , municipalities and districts, Museveni’s government should accord all practitioners appointed by Central government like Chief Administrative officers, Town clerks, etc a minimum of 4 months basic military training , before the said officers commence duty at their stations of functional deployment.

To be continued…..( LUTWAMA is a nationalist, sms 0786672301)