Masaka NRM Flag Bearers Thank Hon. Oscar Mutebi for Game-Changing Campaign Backing

The newly elected National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in Masaka District and Masaka City have commended Hon. Oscar Mutebi, described as the NRM’s “golden son” from Bukoto Central Constituency, for his unwavering support during the 2026 election campaigns. His efforts contributed significantly to the NRM’s strong performance across the greater Masaka region and beyond.

The praise came during NRM victory celebrations organized by Masaka City elders Chairman Mr. Ssegawa Ronald Gyagenda, who is also the proprietor of Radio Buddu FM (98.8/95.5 Masaka City).

Hajjat Zaina Nakidde, the newly elected NRM Chairperson for Kyanamukaka Town Council and Mayor of Kyanamukaka Town Council, highlighted Hon. Mutebi’s generosity.

She noted that Hon. Mutebi provided financial and material support to NRM flag bearers, including spraying machines for coffee farmers, coffee seedlings, and direct outreach to needy communities in Bukoto Central Constituency and the wider greater Masaka area. This assistance extended to door-to-door voter mobilization in villages, where he advocated for votes for President Yoweri Museveni and local NRM candidates.

Thanks to such efforts, NRM flag bearers secured victories in numerous polling stations across Masaka City, Kalungu, Gomba, Mpigi, Butambala, Luwero, Kyotera, and Lwengo districts. Hon. Mutebi’s support was particularly instrumental for leaders like Mayor Nakidde, helping unite NRM supporters and boost turnout.

Mayor Nakidde emphasized that all NRM flag bearers benefited from his assistance, which fostered unity and inspired voters. She added:

> “He has always been supportive, and I promise to stand behind the elected leaders. They should avoid corruption, especially in council meetings. I want to thank Hon. Oscar Mutebi for the assistance he rendered to us. It is high time for NRM party leaders to unite, avoid misunderstandings, and stop fighting one another.”

She further stressed the importance of following President Museveni’s advice on embracing unity, development, and health as outlined in the NRM manifesto. Hon. Mutebi urged leaders to unite and “make Masaka District great again.”

Hundreds attended the celebrations, including newly elected Kimanya-Kabonera Division Mayor Moses Mulinde and other local leaders. Hajjat Nakidde represented Hon. Mutebi at the event on behalf of the people of Bukoto Central Constituency.

Hon. Oscar Mutebi continues in the footsteps of former Vice President Emeritus Edward Ssekandi, a past MP for Bukoto Central. He is widely regarded as an inspiration to youth, women, and residents, having distributed scholastic materials to students and encouraged participation in government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga. He is now focusing on extending social services, including clean water to remote villages, and promoting coffee growing to boost household incomes.

Local NRM leaders and residents have tipped Hon. Mutebi as a strong potential candidate for the Bukoto Central Constituency MP seat in the 2031 general elections.

In Masaka City, the NRM secured several council seats in the 2026 local elections, reflecting the party’s growing influence in the area. Elected NRM leaders are now tasked with representing both the ruling government’s interests and the people’s needs during their five-year term.

Mayor Nakidde concluded: “I want to thank Mr. Oscar Mutebi many times for supporting us with funds as NRM party leaders in Masaka District. We won most positions, and I am the first leader to serve as Mayor for Kyanamukaka Town Council under the NRM. Hon. Mutebi has given us support, united us, and inspired us as leaders in the National Resistance Movement party.”