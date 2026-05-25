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Dr.Ayub Mukisa: The Industry of Corruption in Uganda: Why We Must Destroy Its Raw Materials

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Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

I am back with another article on corruption, this time focusing on corruption as an industry and why it must be eradicated for Uganda to thrive. To start, I will reference a 2025 study titled “…Corrupt Activities in Uganda’s District Service Commissions” by Peter Obicci Adoko, PhD. Adoko argued that within District Service Commissions (DSCs), many individuals have accepted corruption as a norm (Obicci Adoko, 2025).

Corruption in Uganda has developed into a thriving industry supported by networks of influence, economic desperation, silence, and fear. Like any industry, it relies on raw materials for sustenance. However, a major challenge is the complexity of addressing it. As revealed by Danson Kahyana in his 2025 publication “An Epidemic of Corruption,” there is a culture of fear preventing open discussions about corruption. Kahyana also highlighted how public servants in Uganda’s health sector are afraid to speak out due to potential consequences such as disciplinary action, lack of promotion, or relocation to remote areas.

My argument is that by eliminating the raw materials that fuel corruption, the industry itself will collapse. Why do I believe this? Corruption is a calculated decision where individuals weigh potential gains against the risk of punishment.

However, the issues mentioned in this article normalize dishonesty, creating a profitable environment for corruption. In order to combat this, Uganda must address these root causes to prevent corruption from perpetuating itself despite arrests, inquiries, or speeches. The government must focus on preventing the production of corruption by cutting off its raw materials. This requires a collective effort from families, schools, religious institutions, civil society, and the government to rebuild a culture of accountability and patriotism.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD
Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)
Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com


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