Journalist Andrew Mwenda Apologises to Museveni, Withdraws “Conmen” and “Witch Doctor” Remarks

Kampala – Veteran journalist and political commentator Andrew Mwenda has publicly apologised to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and two businessmen he sharply criticised in an earlier article discussing government funding for private sector projects.

In a column titled “On Museveni’s response to my article,” published by The Independent on May 25, 2026, Mwenda expressed regret over the tone and language used in his April 20 article, “When old age strikes a leader.”

Mwenda specifically apologised for remarks suggesting that President Museveni’s decisions were influenced by old age, including references implying diminished capacity. He said he was withdrawing those statements “without any reservations.”

He also apologised for describing businessman David Ssenfuka and Matthias Magoola as “conmen and witch doctors,” admitting that the characterisation was unfair and poorly framed.

“So I want to apologize to the President and also to Magoola and Ssenfuka. I was unfair to them when I called them conmen and witch doctors,” Mwenda wrote. “When I return to Uganda, I will reach out to both Magoola and Ssenfuka and apologize to them and also visit their plants.”

Core Disagreement Remains

Despite softening his earlier rhetoric, Mwenda maintained his broader criticism of the manner in which government allocates risk capital to selected private enterprises. He argued for stronger institutional frameworks, including formal application procedures, performance benchmarks, monitoring systems, and sector prioritisation, instead of ad-hoc decisions influenced by direct access to the President.

Mwenda said he still shares Museveni’s vision of industrialisation and acknowledged the importance of state-supported risk capital in Uganda’s economy, where venture financing remains limited. He also referenced conversations with Bill Gates on the realities of venture capital, including high failure rates and the risks associated with survivorship bias.

The apology followed a detailed rebuttal from President Museveni, who defended government support toward projects linked to Ssenfuka’s herbal initiatives, Magoola’s pharmaceutical investments, and ventures such as Kiira Motors Corporation. Museveni argued that such investments are essential for Uganda’s industrialisation and self-reliance agenda.

Mixed Reactions

Mwenda’s apology has sparked mixed reactions across social media and political circles. Some observers praised him for demonstrating humility and maturity in public discourse, while others interpreted the apology as a strategic retreat following the President’s strong response.

The debate has reignited wider discussions about governance, public resource allocation, accountability in industrial policy, and the balance between presidential initiative and institutional oversight in Uganda’s development process.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow the evolving discussion surrounding state-led industrialisation and public accountability in Uganda.