Deputy Speaker Tayebwa Warns New MPs Against Treating Speaker’s Office as a “Moving ATM”

Kampala, Uganda – May 26, 2026 – Thomas Tayebwa has issued a stern warning to newly elected Members of Parliament, urging them to manage their personal finances responsibly and stop viewing the Speaker’s office as a source of personal financial support.

Speaking during the orientation programme for the 527 members of Uganda’s 12th Parliament, Tayebwa cautioned incoming legislators against repeatedly seeking financial assistance from parliamentary leaders.

“Don’t look at the Speaker as a moving ATM,” Tayebwa told MPs during the session.

The remarks came just a day after the election of the new parliamentary leadership. On May 25, 2026, Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth, the MP for West Budama Central, was elected Speaker, while Tayebwa, who represents Ruhinda North County, retained his position as Deputy Speaker in a landslide victory.

Tayebwa’s comments draw attention to a long-standing concern within Uganda’s parliamentary culture, where presiding officers have often faced informal pressure from legislators seeking financial assistance. Critics argue that such practices blur the line between personal generosity and institutional responsibility, while also raising questions about accountability and professionalism in public office.

The orientation programme organised by the Parliament of Uganda is intended to equip both new and returning MPs with knowledge on legislative procedure, ethics, and governance.

Fresh Leadership, Familiar Challenges

The 12th Parliament begins its term amid heightened public expectations for improved governance, stronger accountability, and better service delivery. Speaker Oboth-Oboth has already pledged to lead a corruption-free and people-centred Parliament aimed at rebuilding public confidence in the institution.

However, Tayebwa’s candid remarks have also reignited debate about deeper structural challenges within Uganda’s political system, including concerns surrounding MPs’ financial management, allowances, and dependency on parliamentary leadership for personal support.

Political analysts say the Deputy Speaker’s message reflects the growing pressure on Parliament to promote professionalism, fiscal discipline, and institutional integrity at a time when public scrutiny of elected leaders remains high.

Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring developments within the 12th Parliament and how its new leadership navigates the governance and accountability challenges ahead.