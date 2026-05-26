Enough is enough! President Museveni warns lazy leaders as Parliament elects new Speaker and Deputy Speaker 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has warned that he is going to be tough on lazy and inactive leaders who don’t care about the interests of the people they are supposed to serve.

According to President Museveni, lazy and inactive leaders towards socio-economic initiatives are traitors betraying their country-Uganda.

“I’m in a position to be very rough with people who want a level of leadership but don’t care about the people they lead. I have been talking for a long time, and I would just sound like a preacher. I have already laid a trap for all those people through programs on the ground,” he said.

The President made the remarks yesterday during the 1st meeting of the 1st session of the 12th Parliament at Kololo Independence Grounds. President Museveni’s proclamation to hold the 1st session was read by the Clerk of Parliament, Mr. Adolf Mwesige.

President Museveni wondered why some Ugandans remain poor yet the government has invested a lot of capital on ground.

“I’m in a very bad mood. The capital is there at each parish. Use it. Enough is enough. Every so called leader must use the government programs to eliminate poverty and create wealth,” he cautioned.

“I have put money through government programs on the ground. As I speak, in every parish there is Shs 800 million of low-cost capital.”

President Museveni advised leaders that if indeed they care about the citizens, they should go back to these parishes and ask for accountability for those funds such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).

“I don’t want to hear that there is poverty in homesteads that have land and yet money is there at parish level. If you are a minister and I come to your village and people are still suffering, I will sack you,” he said.

“I want to inform everybody that I have been monitoring and I don’t want to embarrass mature people. The money is there on the ground, let’s use it to get our people out of poverty.”

He further warned leaders against meandering around supporting European Football clubs when their people are living in poverty, saying he will not tolerate that kind of betrayal anymore.

“One of my people was inviting me for something called Arsenal. I said what’s Arsenal? That I should go and celebrate. Celebrate what? I was a footballer myself; I gave up football in 1966 and now I’m on Uganda. Okay you can have your Arsenal, but start with the people please. How can you be celebrating European clubs when your people don’t have anything?”he wondered.

On the issue of Ebola outbreak, President Museveni tasked Ugandans to take precautionary measures to ensure that the disease is prevented.

“Please set an example. There is big problem in Congo. Let’s stop this business of shaking hands and so on. Ebola spreads through physical contact. I was here watching you shaking hands and hugging. Do you people know that there is Ebola? For me I’ve not touched any of you,” he said.

During the same meeting, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament were elected.

For the Speakership position, a total of three candidates were in the race: Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth (West Budama Central), the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer; Paul Mwiru (Jinja East) of the National Unity Platform (NUP), presented as the joint opposition candidate; and Democratic Party (DP) President General Norbert Mao (Laroo- Pece).

The Chief Justice, His Lordship, Flavian Zeija presided over the election. He cited rules of procedure guiding the election of the speaker of Parliament and tasks the clerk to Parliament to remind MPs of the guidelines and eligibility.

The outgoing Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo, also Katakwi District Woman Member of Parliament nominated Hon. Oboth Oboth for the position of Speaker of Parliament.

H.E Alupo cited candidate Oboth Oboth’s distinguished career in legal practice, legislative experience, experience in public service, a patriot and thorough education stance, among other unique attributes that qualify and render him the most suitable candidate for speaker of Parliament.

After the vote count, Hon. Oboth-Oboth emerged the winner of the race, defeating Mwiru and Mao.

He garnered 441 votes followed by Mwiru who garnered 60 votes and Mao garnered came last with 15 votes.

His Lordship Zeija confirmed the outcome of the election and declared Hon. Oboth-Oboth Speaker- elect of the 12th Parliament.

Subsequently, the Speaker-elect took an oath before President Museveni and he was handed instruments of power including the Mace, The national flag, Constitution, the rules of procedure of Parliament, and the speaker robes.

In his address, the new Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Oboth Oboth committed to enforce prompt accountability interventions for public resources , promised rapid and highly visible changes required of Parliament.

He pledged to lead a corruption-free Parliament, declaring zero tolerance to misuse of public resources.

He also called on MPs to observe modesty, dignity and unity in service to regain public trust from the populace.

Rt. Hon. Oboth Oboth attributed his landslide victory to faithfulness and strategic patience.

On the other hand, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa (Ruhinda North) was elected Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament after defeating Nyakato Asinansi (Hoima City) and Sarah Aguti (Dokolo District).

Rt. Hon. Tayebwa garnered 457 votes against Nyakato who garnered 45 votes and Aguti with 14 votes.

He called on MPs to have a unified cause to foster socio-economic transformation for the populace with focus on wealth creation for all households.

Rt. Hon. Tayebwa also commended his supporters and mobilizers across all political formations that endorsed him, the NRM Central Executive Committee that approved his candidacy and the Patriotic League of Uganda that endorsed. He promised to contribute towards building a Parliament of national pride.

Lastly, President Museveni congratulated the newly elected leadership of Parliament and highlighted the transparency witnessed in the election.

He also commended the opposition political parties for their involvement in the speakership race and rallied MPs to consolidate national gains initiated by the NRM government for further national socio-economic transformation and development.