EducationNationalNews

Law Council Releases Updated List of 19 Accredited Universities to Teach Law in Uganda

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba

Law Council Releases Updated List of Accredited Universities Offering Law in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda – May 25, 2026 — The Law Council of Uganda has released an updated list of universities accredited to offer law programmes in the country, raising the number of approved institutions to 19.

Contents
Law Council Releases Updated List of Accredited Universities Offering Law in UgandaNewly Accredited and Confirmed UniversitiesFull List of Accredited UniversitiesImportance of AccreditationAdvisory to Students

The update was issued through the Committee on Legal Education and Training and signed by the committee chairperson, George Omunyokol. The accreditation confirms that the listed institutions meet the required standards in curriculum, staffing, infrastructure, and quality of legal education.

Newly Accredited and Confirmed Universities

The latest update includes five institutions that were newly accredited or confirmed on the list:

  • Victoria University
  • Metropolitan University
  • Kabale University
  • Uganda Technology and Management University
  • Ndejje University

Full List of Accredited Universities

According to the latest Law Council release dated May 6, 2025, the following universities are accredited to teach law in Uganda:

  1. Makerere University
  2. Kampala International University
  3. Nkumba University
  4. Uganda Christian University
  5. Uganda Pentecostal University
  6. Islamic University in Uganda
  7. Islamic University in Uganda
  8. Bishop Stuart University
  9. King Ceasor University
  10. Cavendish University
  11. Gulu University
  12. International University of East Africa
  13. Islamic University in Uganda
  14. Uganda Martyrs University
  15. Kabale University
  16. Metropolitan University
  17. Victoria University
  18. Uganda Technology and Management University
  19. Ndejje University

Importance of Accreditation

The Law Council, working together with the National Council for Higher Education, requires all universities offering Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programmes to obtain accreditation before admitting students.

The accreditation process is intended to ensure that universities maintain acceptable standards in legal training and professional preparation.

Graduates from institutions that are not accredited may face difficulties when seeking admission to the Law Development Centre or pursuing legal practice in Uganda.

Advisory to Students

Students and parents have been advised to verify the accreditation status of institutions before enrolling for law programmes.

The latest update has been welcomed by several universities, with institutions such as Victoria University describing the accreditation as recognition of the quality of their academic programmes and faculty.

The Law Council said the updated list is aimed at safeguarding the quality of legal education amid increasing demand for legal training in Uganda.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Minister Betty Amongi: Why Anita Among Fell — And Why Thomas Tayebwa Survived
Next Article KAGENYI LUKKA: Uganda is on the Right Direction to a Middle Income Status

Editor's Pick

#Out2LunchOp-EdPolitics

Minister Betty Amongi: Why Anita Among Fell — And Why Thomas Tayebwa Survived

Hon Thomas Tayebwa may also face accusations associated with the broader culture…

By
Watchdog Uganda
6 Min Read
NewsPolitics

Oboth Oboth Crushes Mao, Mwiru to Become Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament

Kampala – Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) MP for West…

3 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

DR. OPUL JOSEPH, PhD: Trillions Shillings Planted Before Skills leading to Kwashiorkor Harvests: Why PDM Must Stop Watering Rocks instead of Seeds

OPEN LETTER TO THE GOVERNMENT OF UGANDA Dear all political and technical…

15 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 807 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4406 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

KAGENYI LUKKA: Uganda is on the Right Direction to a Middle Income Status

Uganda’s economic story since 1986 is one of deliberate recovery,…