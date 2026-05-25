Law Council Releases Updated List of 19 Accredited Universities to Teach Law in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda – May 25, 2026 — The Law Council of Uganda has released an updated list of universities accredited to offer law programmes in the country, raising the number of approved institutions to 19.

The update was issued through the Committee on Legal Education and Training and signed by the committee chairperson, George Omunyokol. The accreditation confirms that the listed institutions meet the required standards in curriculum, staffing, infrastructure, and quality of legal education.

Newly Accredited and Confirmed Universities

The latest update includes five institutions that were newly accredited or confirmed on the list:

Victoria University

Metropolitan University

Kabale University

Uganda Technology and Management University

Ndejje University

Full List of Accredited Universities

According to the latest Law Council release dated May 6, 2025, the following universities are accredited to teach law in Uganda:

Makerere University Kampala International University Nkumba University Uganda Christian University Uganda Pentecostal University Islamic University in Uganda Islamic University in Uganda Bishop Stuart University King Ceasor University Cavendish University Gulu University International University of East Africa Islamic University in Uganda Uganda Martyrs University Kabale University Metropolitan University Victoria University Uganda Technology and Management University Ndejje University

Importance of Accreditation

The Law Council, working together with the National Council for Higher Education, requires all universities offering Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programmes to obtain accreditation before admitting students.

The accreditation process is intended to ensure that universities maintain acceptable standards in legal training and professional preparation.

Graduates from institutions that are not accredited may face difficulties when seeking admission to the Law Development Centre or pursuing legal practice in Uganda.

Advisory to Students

Students and parents have been advised to verify the accreditation status of institutions before enrolling for law programmes.

The latest update has been welcomed by several universities, with institutions such as Victoria University describing the accreditation as recognition of the quality of their academic programmes and faculty.

The Law Council said the updated list is aimed at safeguarding the quality of legal education amid increasing demand for legal training in Uganda.