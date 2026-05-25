Oboth Oboth Crushes Mao, Mwiru to Become Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament

Kampala – Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) MP for West Budama County South, has been elected Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament after defeating Norbert Mao and Paul Mwiru in a decisive landslide victory.

Oboth-Oboth secured an overwhelming 441 votes in the secret ballot conducted on Monday at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Paul Mwiru of the National Unity Platform came a distant second with 60 votes, while Norbert Mao managed only 15 votes. A few ballots were declared invalid.

The historic sitting was presided over by Chief Justice Flavian Zeija and attended by President Yoweri Museveni, senior government officials, diplomats, and hundreds of legislators.

Following the announcement of the results, Oboth-Oboth was immediately sworn in as Speaker and formally received the instruments of power from President Museveni.

In his maiden speech, the new Speaker pledged to champion integrity, unity, and accountability within Parliament.

“To those who may not have voted for me, I will still be your Speaker too,” Oboth-Oboth told legislators, while promising to strengthen the fight against corruption and uphold fairness in parliamentary business.

NRM Majority Seals Victory

The outcome had largely been anticipated after the ruling National Resistance Movement parliamentary caucus unanimously endorsed Oboth-Oboth for Speaker and Thomas Tayebwa for Deputy Speaker during a State House meeting chaired by President Museveni on May 24.

With the NRM commanding a dominant majority in the 527-member House, opposition candidates faced an uphill battle despite spirited campaigns.

Notably, outgoing Speaker Anita Annet Among did not contest the position, marking the end of her tenure at the helm of Parliament amid months of political turbulence and public scrutiny.

Deputy Speaker Vote Next

Attention now shifts to the Deputy Speaker race, where incumbent Thomas Tayebwa remains the clear frontrunner following strong backing from the ruling party.

Political analysts say the Oboth-Oboth–Tayebwa combination reflects the NRM’s strategy of maintaining stability, continuity, and tighter coordination between Parliament and the Executive as the country enters a new political term.

Key Highlights from the First Sitting

The sitting marked the official opening of the 12th Parliament following the January 2026 general elections.

President Museveni urged MPs to prioritise national unity, service delivery, and economic transformation.

The proceedings attracted nationwide attention and were broadcast live across major television, radio, and digital platforms.

Observers describe Oboth-Oboth — a lawyer, seasoned legislator, and former Defence Minister — as a calm and consensus-driven leader capable of steering Parliament through growing public demands for transparency, accountability, and effective governance.

**Watchdog Uganda** will continue providing updates on the Deputy Speaker election and the new Parliament’s immediate legislative agenda.