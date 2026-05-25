UIBFS Hosts the 3rd Women in Banking and Finance Conference 2026 to Champion Investing in Women

Kampala, Uganda – May 2026 — The Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS), in partnership with the Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) and aBi Finance, today successfully hosted the 3rd Edition of the Women in Banking and Finance Conference at Mestil Hotel, Kampala under the theme:

“Give to Gain: Investing in Women, Transforming Finance.”

The high-level conference brought together leaders from across the financial sector, policymakers, development partners, and industry professionals to explore how intentional investment in women can accelerate inclusive growth, strengthen leadership pipelines, and transform financial systems.

The conference was officially opened by the Guest of Honour, Ms. Serena Cavicchi, Senior Social Development Specialist at the World Bank and Task Team Lead for the GROW Project in Uganda, who emphasized the economic case for investing in women:

“Women-led businesses are good business and not a risk. Women are good borrowers and good leaders.”

Her remarks underscored the importance of positioning women not as beneficiaries, but as key drivers of economic transformation.

In her welcome address, UIBFS CEO, Mrs. Goretti Masadde, highlighted the role of partnerships in advancing gender inclusion within the financial sector:

“When we intentionally invest in women, we strengthen institutions, deepen leadership pipelines, and build a more resilient financial sector. At UIBFS, we believe that progress is achieved through partnerships.”

The conference featured a dynamic program of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and a landmark milestone — the launch of the Transformational Hub, aimed at fostering mentorship, leadership development, and career progression for women in the sector.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in insightful discussions across three thematic panels focusing on:

Women on boards and gender-responsive governance

Leadership and career advancement in banking and finance

Women’s leadership in community and financial inclusion efforts

Delivering a keynote presentation, Rtn. Christine Kyeyune Kawooya, Rotary District Governor 9214, called for a shift in strategy toward intentional inclusion:

“We are not asking for charity or special favours. We are asking for intentionality. Success is not about titles — it is about the influence and impact you create.”

Similarly, Ms. Grace Muliisa, Vice Chairperson UBA and Managing Director of EcoBank, reinforced the broader societal role of women leaders:

“When women rise, communities rise with them. True leadership is about creating space for others to thrive.”

The conference also reinforced the growing consensus that gender equity is not just a social imperative, but a strong business case, with evidence showing that diverse leadership contributes to stronger institutional performance and innovation.

The conference featured three high-impact panel discussions, each bringing together distinguished industry leaders to explore critical issues shaping women’s participation in finance:

Panel 1: Give-to-Gain — Women on Boards

Moderated by Mr. Saul Sseremba, this panel examined how women can influence governance and institutional transformation at board level. Key contributors included:

Ms. Annette Mbabazi Rumanyika Mulira (MTN Mobile Money) — Sponsorship over mentorship and championing the next generation

Ms. Monica Sanyu (UGAFODE / MP3 TalentSync) — Driving gender-responsive governance

Ms. Catherine Poran (Stanbic Business Incubator) — Breaking boardroom barriers

Ms. Janet Navvuga Bugembe (Journey to the Boardroom) — Transitioning from executive to board leadership

Panel 2: Give-to-Gain — Women in Banking and Finance

Moderated by Florence Qitui (Lady Q), this session focused on career growth, financing, and leadership:

Ms. Martha Bisamaza (MTN MoMo) — Mentorship and sponsorship as strategic investments

Ms. Ann Marie Mwaka Sabano (aBi Finance) — Women leading sustainable and green finance initiatives

Mrs. Patricia Amito Lutwama (UBA) — Women empowerment and the WEFI Code

Mr. Joseph Kiwanuka (Centenary Bank) — The business case for gender equity (ROI)

Panel 3: Give-to-Gain — Women Leadership in the Community

Moderated by Ibrahim Gava Kalule, this discussion examined the broader impact of women leaders beyond the workplace:

Mrs. Goretti Masadde (UIBFS) — Leading through change and innovation

Ms. Mercy Sande Ainomugisha (VisionFund) — Financial inclusion as community investment

Hon. Amelia Kyambadde — Advocacy, lobbying, and leadership influence

Ms. Claire Tumwesigye (Equity Bank) — Career navigation in banking and finance

The event was supported by key industry partners and sponsors including the Uganda Bankers Association, aBi Finance, Bank of Uganda, Stanbic Bank, Bank of Baroda, MTN MoMo, Equity Bank, Cairo Bank, UGAFODE, Opportunity Bank, Centenary Bank, Pearl Bank, United Bank for Africa and I&M Bank, among others, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing gender inclusion in Uganda’s financial ecosystem.

As the conference concluded, participants committed to actionable steps to promote mentorship, sponsorship, inclusive leadership, and increased investment in women across the sector.