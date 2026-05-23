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Odonga Otto Blasts Thomas Tayebwa’s Candidature for Deputy Speaker as “Political Ebola”

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba
Former MP Odonga Otto

Kampala: Aruu County Member of Parliament Odonga Otto has launched a sharp attack on the incumbent Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, describing his continued bid for the Deputy Speakership in the 12th Parliament as politically dangerous and divisive.

In a fiery media interview, Otto accused Tayebwa of being retained in top parliamentary leadership largely on the basis of political and tribal considerations rather than merit. He also questioned his past conduct, alleging a pattern of questionable integrity stretching back to his university years—claims that have not been independently verified.

“Today we are seeing a criminal being nominated for deputy speaker, a thief is being promoted,” Otto said, adding that Tayebwa’s rise in leadership was “for tribal reasons, not merit.”

Otto further intensified his criticism by warning that Tayebwa’s presence in the race could negatively affect other contenders, including Defence Minister and NRM-endorsed Speaker candidate Jacob Oboth-Oboth. He urged party leaders to avoid what he called reputational contamination in the leadership transition.

“We shouldn’t have allowed Tayebwa to come with his political Ebola… Tayebwa will soil Oboth-Oboth,” Otto warned.

The outspoken legislator also made remarks about outgoing Speaker Anita Annet Among, stating that she is currently being politically “run over,” while insisting that Tayebwa is “even worse” in terms of alleged ethical concerns.

The comments come at a time when the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee has endorsed Jacob Oboth-Oboth for Speaker and Thomas Tayebwa for Deputy Speaker ahead of the parliamentary vote. The decision appears to have edged out incumbent Speaker Anita Among, who has recently faced increased scrutiny over corruption allegations.

Otto’s remarks highlight growing tensions within political circles as competition for senior parliamentary positions intensifies ahead of the 12th Parliament.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments in the Speakership race and the evolving political dynamics within the ruling party.


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