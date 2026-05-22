SPECIAL REPORT: Kumumanya Tightens Noose on Fraudulent Officials Over PDM Funds Misuse

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA CITY

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Mr. Ben Kumumanya, has intensified the government crackdown against corruption and misuse of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds, warning parish chiefs, town agents, and public servants against frustrating one of Uganda’s biggest poverty eradication programmes.

In a fresh directive issued to city town clerks, chief administrative officers, parish chiefs, and local government accounting officers across the country, Kumumanya ordered strict monitoring, monthly accountability reports, disciplinary action, and tighter supervision over the disbursement and utilization of PDM funds.

The latest intervention comes amid growing complaints from beneficiaries and anti-corruption agencies over alleged extortion, ghost beneficiaries, diversion of funds, favoritism, and delayed disbursement within some local governments.

Government officials say the move is intended to protect billions of shillings injected into communities under the Parish Development Model programme initiated by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to fight household poverty and improve livelihoods.

MONTHLY REPORTS NOW MANDATORY

According to Kumumanya, all city town clerks and local government officials have now been directed to compile and submit monthly reports detailing:

Cases of corruption handled Status of disciplinary proceedings Recovery of misused funds Complaints from beneficiaries Progress of investigations Status of PDM implementation

The reports are expected to strengthen transparency and improve accountability within local governments managing PDM funds.

“All town clerks and parish authorities must organise monthly reports on cases handled and the disciplinary status regarding the distribution of Parish Development Model funds,” Kumumanya directed.

Officials say the Ministry intends to use the reports to monitor local government performance and identify corruption hotspots within the programme.

AUDITS AND INVESTIGATIONS INTENSIFIED

Kumumanya further revealed that comprehensive audit interventions are being strengthened to ensure that all irregularities are detected early and action taken against responsible officials.

According to sources within local government structures, the Ministry plans to intensify financial audits and inspections beginning August as part of wider reforms aimed at cleaning up the PDM programme.

The audits are expected to focus on:

Verification of beneficiaries Mobile money disbursement systems Accountability records Group registration processes Loan recovery mechanisms Mismanagement of public funds

Officials say the reforms are intended to restore public trust in the programme.

DISCIPLINARY ACTION AGAINST PARISH CHIEFS

One of the strongest measures announced by Kumumanya involves disciplinary action against parish chiefs, town agents, and public servants implicated in corruption or abuse of office.

The Permanent Secretary warned that any official found guilty of manipulating beneficiary lists, soliciting bribes, diverting funds, or frustrating implementation of PDM programmes risks dismissal from public service.

“Disciplinary measures have been instituted against parish chiefs, town agents, and public officers involved in malpractice during the disbursement of PDM funds,” Kumumanya warned.

He stressed that punishments would be enforced in accordance with the Local Government Act, Public Service Standing Orders, and anti-corruption laws of Uganda.

ARRESTS ALREADY MADE

According to Kumumanya, several suspects linked to PDM fraud have already been arrested and arraigned before courts of law over criminal offences related to corruption and abuse of office.

“Reports have been received concerning malpractice by some parish chiefs in local governments. A number of culprits, including government officials, have already been arrested and charged in courts of law,” he revealed.

Anti-corruption agencies and security organs have increasingly intensified investigations into local government officials accused of interfering with the programme.

Government sources indicate that some suspects are accused of:

Asking beneficiaries for bribes Creating ghost SACCO groups Diverting funds to relatives and friends Extorting registration fees illegally Delaying payments to beneficiaries

WHY PDM MATTERS TO GOVERNMENT

The Parish Development Model remains one of government’s flagship poverty eradication programmes targeting households at parish level.

Under the initiative, funds are disbursed directly to beneficiaries engaged in income-generating activities such as:

Agriculture Poultry keeping Small-scale trade Piggery Retail business Youth enterprises

Government officials say the programme is critical in improving household incomes, boosting financial inclusion, and reducing poverty especially among rural populations and unemployed youth.

However, repeated corruption allegations have threatened to undermine public confidence in the initiative.

GOVERNMENT DETERMINED TO PROTECT PUBLIC FUNDS

Political analysts say Kumumanya’s latest directives signal growing pressure within government to safeguard public resources and ensure that PDM achieves its intended objectives.

The crackdown also comes at a time when President Museveni has repeatedly warned public servants against sabotaging wealth creation programmes through corruption and misuse of government funds.

Experts argue that strict accountability mechanisms, audits, and prosecution of corrupt officials could restore confidence in the programme if consistently enforced.

CONCLUSION

As billions of shillings continue flowing into communities under the Parish Development Model, the battle against corruption within local government structures is becoming increasingly critical.

For many Ugandans struggling with poverty and unemployment, PDM represents hope for economic survival and household transformation.

Now, with Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya tightening the noose on fraudulent officials, parish chiefs, and corrupt public servants, government appears determined to ensure that the programme benefits ordinary citizens rather than corrupt networks within local administration systems.