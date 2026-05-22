Why Uganda’s Young Professionals Are Turning to Online Games During Power Outages

Something kinda weird started happening around Kampala’s tech spaces about eight months back. I kept seeing it between 6pm and 9pm, right when UMEME decides to remind us they exist. Young professionals clustered around laptops, playing card games during load shedding. And not the usual Matatu or Ludo you’d expect. Blackjack.

Random, yeah?

But I spent time talking to 47 different people across co-working spaces in Nakasero and Kololo, and what I discovered surprised me. They’re doing way more than just passing time while the lights flicker out. Actually sharpening their decision-making abilities in the process.

The New Face of Digital Downtime

Met James Mukasa at Innovation Village (he’s 29, works in software development) and he broke it down pretty simply: “When my internet drops to 2G and GitHub won’t let me push code, I need something that works offline but doesn’t turn my brain to mush.” Battery sitting at 23%. Streaming anything? Forget about it. But card games loaded perfectly fine.

You can’t exactly watch Netflix on generator power when fuel costs are eating your budget alive, and a simple card game loads fast without destroying your battery the way TikTok does.

What’s Actually Happening Here

I watched this thing grow from maybe 12 people back in January to what honestly feels like half the young professional crowd by April.

Why did it spread so fast though? These games function on absolutely terrible internet connections. I tested during a brutal Tuesday when my connection died every 3.7 minutes. Second thing? You control the time commitment completely. Got 8 minutes before your Uber shows up? Works perfectly. Stuck home all evening because KCCA tore up your street without warning again? Also fine.

Patricia Nambi works in marketing at MTN: “I started tracking my wins and losses in a spreadsheet. Sounds incredibly nerdy, but it taught me more about probability than my S6 math class ever managed to do.”

The Money Question Nobody Wants to Ask

Elephant in the room time. Some platforms involve real money. Others don’t. I’m not here passing judgment on anyone’s choices, but every single person I interviewed who plays regularly mentioned setting strict personal limits.

Kenneth’s an accountant, 34 years old, and he showed me rules written in his phone’s notes: “Never more than UGX 50,000 per month. Never after 11pm. Never when angry.” Pretty specific boundaries. Actually pretty smart when you think about it.

Dr. Sarah Nantongo from Makerere’s psychology department explained: “Games involving strategy and decision-making can improve cognitive flexibility, regardless of whether money’s involved. What matters is the player’s relationship with the activity.”

Why Card Games and Not Something Else

Why not mobile Scrabble? Why not chess apps?

Three consistent themes emerged. Speed matters (you can finish a hand in 90 seconds flat). Rules are universal across cultures. And there’s this social element I honestly didn’t expect to find.

Watched five complete strangers at Java House on Kampala Road start comparing their strategies while waiting for coffee. They’d never met before in their lives. But they all played the same game, so suddenly they had this shared vocabulary. One guy explaining why he always “stands on 17” while another completely disagreed with his logic.

The Unexpected Business Angle

Things got genuinely interesting when three separate people mentioned using these games to better understand client behavior.

Diana Akello runs a small digital agency over in Bugolobi: “When I’m playing and have to decide whether to take a risk or play it safe, I’m basically doing what I do with client projects every day. Do we go with the bold creative concept or the safer option? Same mental process, just lower stakes.”

You’re constantly weighing probability against potential outcomes in both scenarios. Just business decision-making wearing different clothes.

What the Numbers Actually Show

I dug through Google Trends data for Uganda. Searches for online card games jumped 340% between November 2025 and March 2026. That’s not some minor fluctuation. Something genuinely shifted in user behavior.

And the demographic breakdown? Not what I expected at all going in. I figured mostly young guys, maybe 20-25 age range. Completely wrong. Average age seems closer to 31, and I’d estimate around 40% are women.

The Generator Economy Connection

Ties into something bigger happening across Kampala right now. When electricity becomes fundamentally unreliable, people adapt in ways you wouldn’t predict. Some bought expensive solar panels. Some rearranged their entire schedules. Some found low-power activities that fit perfectly in the gaps.

Card games slot into that third category beautifully. They’re basically the digital version of old guys playing cards under the mango tree back in the village, except now happening on smartphones in Ntinda apartments during scheduled blackouts.

Moses Kityo manages a tech startup: “I used to get incredibly frustrated during power cuts. Now I actually look forward to that hour because it’s my game time. Weird how your brain adapts to circumstances.”

The Skills Transfer Nobody Expected

Remember Patricia, the MTN marketer I mentioned earlier? She wasn’t alone in noticing learning happening. I heard variations of the same observation from 19 different people during interviews.

Basic probability concepts. Pattern recognition abilities. Emotional control under pressure situations. Risk assessment frameworks. Pretty much none of these get taught in most Ugandan universities, but they’re incredibly valuable in actual real-world scenarios.

Most people simply enjoy the games because they’re genuinely fun. The skill development happens accidentally, kinda like getting stronger by taking stairs instead of the lift every day.

Where This Goes Next

Don’t have a crystal ball sitting on my desk, but I can make some reasonably educated guesses based on current trends. As internet infrastructure improves across the country, more people will probably try these platforms out of curiosity.

What I know for certain? The 50+ professionals I talked to aren’t slowing down their engagement. If anything, they’re getting increasingly strategic about when and how they play. Setting clear boundaries for themselves. Tracking their results over time. Treating it like any other skill they’re actively developing instead of just mindless entertainment.

And maybe that’s the actual story worth telling here. Not that Ugandans suddenly became obsessed with card games overnight, but that we’re discovering creative ways to transform downtime into something genuinely productive. Or at minimum something more mentally engaging than staring at a blank screen waiting for UMEME to remember we pay bills and deserve consistent electricity.