CID Raids Former Speaker Anita Among’s Village Home in Bukedea Amid Corruption Probe

Aputiput Village, Bukedea District — Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), supported by other security agencies, have raided the village home of former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among in Aputiput Village, Aereere Parish, Kamutur Sub-county, Bukedea District.

The operation, which began on Friday, May 22, 2026, is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption, illicit enrichment, and money laundering.

Security sources indicated that the search is aimed at recovering key evidence believed to be linked to the broader probe into the former Speaker’s assets and financial dealings.

Prominent lawyer Caleb Alaka, who is part of Among’s legal defence team, arrived at the scene while the search was still underway. His presence follows earlier appearances during similar operations at other properties linked to the former Speaker.

This latest raid adds to a series of coordinated searches that have previously targeted Among’s residences in Nakasero and Kigo, as well as her office in Parliament. Earlier operations reportedly involved joint teams from CID, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), and forensic experts, with reports of documents and vehicles being seized for further analysis.

The investigations are believed to stem from directives tied to ongoing government efforts to crack down on corruption and abuse of public office. President Yoweri Museveni is reported to have ordered deeper probes into high-profile corruption cases, including allegations related to the iron sheets scandal and controversial service awards issued during Among’s tenure as Speaker.

No arrests have been made so far, and Anita Among has previously stated her willingness to cooperate fully with investigators as the inquiries continue.

Authorities have not yet issued an official detailed statement on the latest raid, but security operations are expected to continue as part of the widening investigation.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments as the high-profile probe unfolds.