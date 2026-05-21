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AIDO Pan-African Convention Opens in Kampala as Royals, Investors and Diaspora Leaders Gather at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba

Kampala is once again taking centre stage in continental affairs as delegates from across Africa and the diaspora converge at Speke Resort Munyonyo for the 8th AIDO Pan-African Convention, a five-day gathering expected to shape conversations on African unity, investment, culture, and reparations.

Contents
Investment Forum to Drive Economic ConversationsRoyals and Cultural DiplomacyLiberation Day Grand Finale

The high-profile convention, running from May 21 to 25, has attracted African royals, business executives, policymakers, cultural leaders, academics, and diaspora influencers in what organizers describe as one of the continent’s most significant Pan-African assemblies this year.

The atmosphere at Munyonyo was already vibrant ahead of the official opening, with delegates arriving from different parts of Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, and the United States for a packed programme blending diplomacy, economics, culture, and heritage.

Activities began on Wednesday with an Inter-University Symposium on Pan-Africanism and Reparations hosted at Makerere University. The symposium brought together scholars, students, and international guests to debate Africa’s historical injustices, the reparations movement, and the future of continental cooperation.

The day concluded with a colourful “Karibu Night” at Ndere Cultural Centre, where delegates were treated to traditional performances, Ugandan cuisine, music, and networking sessions aimed at fostering cultural exchange and solidarity.

Investment Forum to Drive Economic Conversations

Attention now shifts to the Pan-African Diaspora Economic, Business and Investment Forum scheduled for Thursday at Munyonyo, where investors and business leaders are expected to explore opportunities in trade, tourism, agriculture, innovation, infrastructure, and technology.

The forum is expected to attract entrepreneurs, financial institutions, diaspora investors, and government officials seeking to deepen economic collaboration between Africa and its global diaspora communities.

Organizers say the convention is not only about symbolism and culture but also about practical economic transformation through partnerships and investment mobilisation.

Royals and Cultural Diplomacy

One of the convention’s most anticipated segments will be Friday’s Royal Summit and Banquet, where over 60 traditional leaders and royals from various African kingdoms are expected to participate in discussions on cultural preservation, traditional leadership, and regional cooperation.

The summit will later culminate in the Pan-African Impact Awards, recognising individuals and institutions making significant contributions toward Africa’s social and economic advancement.

Saturday has been reserved for bilateral engagements, networking sessions, and cultural tours around Kampala and surrounding areas.

Liberation Day Grand Finale

The convention will climax on Sunday with celebrations marking the 63rd African Liberation Day at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Thousands are expected to attend the event, which will feature speeches, cultural showcases, and messages centred on African solidarity and self-determination.

The gathering is taking place alongside the ongoing Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE 2026), further boosting Uganda’s visibility as a hub for international conferences, tourism promotion, and Pan-African engagement.

Observers say the dual events present Uganda with a strategic opportunity to market itself as both a tourism destination and a centre for continental dialogue.

Watchdog Uganda will continue providing live updates, interviews, and analysis from the convention as key resolutions, investment commitments, and diplomatic engagements unfold over the coming days.


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