ALEX ATWEMEREIREHO: The Arrogance of Borrowed Thrones: Why Uganda’s Powerful Must Remember the Ground from Which They Rose!

“Those whose palm-kernels were cracked for them by a benevolent spirit should not forget to be humble.” Chinua Achebe’s immortal proverb from Things Fall Apart is not merely a literary ornament; it is a constitutional philosophy, a moral doctrine, a political caution, and a timeless rebuke against arrogance clothed in power. In societies where public office has increasingly become a private kingdom, where wealth is mistaken for wisdom, and where political proximity is elevated above merit, Achebe’s admonition arrives with prophetic urgency. Uganda today stands at a dangerous intersection where power, money, patronage, and connectedness have, in many instances, bred a culture of impunity, entitlement, intimidation, and disdain for ordinary citizens. The tragedy is not merely that some leaders become powerful; the tragedy is that many forget the very people whose sweat fertilized their rise.

Power, by its very nature, is intoxicating. It alters language, posture, relationships, and often conscience. A poor man who once queued in public hospitals suddenly despises the same hospitals after appointment to office. A politician who once cried about unemployment begins to mock unemployed youth after acquiring escorts, convoys, and state privileges. An individual who once walked barefoot through village paths becomes inaccessible after tasting proximity to political influence. History repeatedly demonstrates that when power enters the human heart without humility, it creates arrogance; when wealth enters without empathy, it produces cruelty; and when political office enters without accountability, it mutates into oppression.

Uganda’s constitutional order was never designed to create untouchable men and women. The 1995 Constitution, under National Objective XXVI on Accountability, explicitly declares that all public offices shall be held in trust for the people and that persons placed in positions of leadership must remain answerable to citizens. Article 21 guarantees equality before and under the law, while Article 24 protects human dignity against degrading treatment. These provisions were not drafted as decorative constitutional poetry. They were intended to establish a republic where leaders remain servants rather than masters. Yet, across many sectors of Ugandan public life, constitutional morality has increasingly been replaced by political arrogance. Public officials bark at citizens, suppress criticism, weaponize state institutions, flaunt wealth amid national poverty, and deploy influence not for service, but for domination.

The danger of arrogance in leadership is not theoretical. It is economically destructive, socially corrosive, and politically destabilizing. According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, Uganda scored 26 out of 100, reflecting persistent concerns regarding corruption, abuse of office, patronage politics, and weak accountability mechanisms. Many African states continue to struggle with systemic corruption largely sustained by networks of powerful elites who use office for private accumulation rather than public service. Uganda has repeatedly battled allegations of misuse of public funds, abuse of office, and patronage politics. The consequences are visible everywhere: collapsing public hospitals, underfunded schools, youth unemployment, inadequate rural infrastructure, and growing public distrust in governance institutions. A leader who humiliates citizens today should remember that poverty statistics are not abstract numbers; they represent real human beings denied opportunity by systems captured by greed and arrogance.

One of the gravest political diseases in Uganda is the normalization of connectedness as a substitute for competence. Increasingly, access to opportunity is perceived not through merit, professionalism, or innovation, but through who one knows. Nepotism, patronage, and political favoritism slowly poison national institutions because they communicate a dangerous message to ordinary citizens: that excellence alone is insufficient without proximity to power. This culture destroys morale among young people and creates a republic where loyalty is rewarded above integrity. The son of a peasant studies diligently, graduates with distinction, yet watches less qualified individuals advance merely because they are politically connected. Such injustice does not only destroy institutions; it destroys faith in the nation itself.

Humility is not weakness. It is intellectual maturity. It is evidence of inner civilization. Nelson Mandela emerged from twenty-seven years of imprisonment without bitterness consuming his statesmanship. Julius Nyerere, despite wielding immense influence in Tanzania, remained remarkably modest in personal lifestyle compared to many African leaders. José Mujica of Uruguay, while serving as president, continued living on his farm and donated most of his salary to charity. These examples demonstrate that greatness is not measured by the number of bodyguards surrounding a leader, but by the depth of humanity preserved within them.

Conversely, history is littered with leaders destroyed by arrogance. From Mobutu Sese Seko in Zaire to Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines, many rulers believed power insulated them permanently from accountability. Yet political history possesses a ruthless memory. Arrogant leaders often mistake fear for loyalty, silence for support, and temporary dominance for immortality. No empire built on humiliation survives indefinitely. The Roman philosopher Seneca once warned that power reveals character more than adversity. Indeed, it is easy to appear humble while powerless; the true examination of character begins when one acquires influence.

Uganda’s political environment has unfortunately nurtured a dangerous culture of untouchability among certain elites. Some public officials move with the mentality that criticism against them is treason. Others weaponize security structures against dissenters, journalists, activists, or ordinary citizens. Some display extravagant wealth in one of the world’s youngest and economically struggling populations. According to World Bank estimates, Uganda continues to face significant youth unemployment and underemployment challenges despite having one of the fastest-growing youthful populations globally. Against such a backdrop, ostentatious displays of wealth by public officials are not merely insensitive; they are morally provocative. A nation where millions struggle for basic healthcare, decent education, and dignified livelihoods cannot sustainably tolerate leadership cultures characterized by excess, arrogance, and indifference.

The African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption emphasizes accountability, transparency, and integrity in public office. Similarly, the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, to which Uganda is a party, requires states to promote integrity, honesty, and responsibility among public officials. These instruments recognize a profound truth: corruption is not merely theft of money; it is theft of dignity, opportunity, and national future. Every arrogant public official who diverts resources, abuses office, or undermines citizens contributes directly to societal suffering. A delayed salary for teachers, stolen medical supplies, collapsed roads, or unpaid health workers are not administrative inconveniences. They are manifestations of leadership failure.

Even within traditional African philosophy, humility has always been considered superior to arrogance. African societies historically respected leaders who listened, consulted elders, protected the vulnerable, and exercised restraint. Kings were reminded that authority belonged ultimately to the people and to moral order. In Buganda, Bunyoro, Tooro, Acholi, and many other indigenous systems, leadership carried obligations alongside privilege. Today, however, modern political culture sometimes rewards the loudest, richest, most connected, or most intimidating individuals rather than the wisest or most ethical. This inversion of values threatens national cohesion.

Perhaps the greatest irony of arrogance is that many powerful individuals are beneficiaries of circumstances beyond their sole creation. Some inherited privilege. Some benefited from political sponsorship. Others advanced through institutional favouritism, family networks, state patronage, or sheer historical fortune. Achebe’s proverb therefore becomes devastatingly relevant. Those whose palm-kernels were cracked by benevolent spirits must not imagine themselves self-created gods. The minister protected by powerful patrons, the businessman surviving through political connections, the official elevated by tribal loyalties, or the politician sustained by state machinery must remember that fortune can reverse with terrifying speed.

An arrogant political class is dangerous because it eventually loses the ability to listen. When leaders surround themselves exclusively with praise singers, opportunists, and beneficiaries of patronage, they become intellectually isolated from reality. They no longer hear the cries of market vendors, unemployed graduates, struggling farmers, boda boda riders, teachers, nurses, or rural mothers walking kilometers for healthcare. Arrogance constructs psychological walls between leaders and society. Once those walls solidify, governance becomes detached from human suffering.

There is also a spiritual dimension to humility that modern politics often ignores. Virtually every major religious tradition warns against pride. The Bible states in Proverbs 16:18 that pride goes before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall. Islamic teachings similarly condemn arrogance and emphasize justice, compassion, and modesty. Traditional African spirituality equally viewed excessive pride as dangerous because it disrupted communal harmony. Therefore, humility is not merely a political virtue; it is a moral safeguard against self-destruction.

Uganda’s future cannot be secured merely through infrastructure projects, military strength, or economic statistics. Nations endure when institutions are trusted, citizens are respected, and leaders remain morally anchored. A society where ordinary people fear those in authority eventually becomes psychologically wounded. Citizens begin censoring themselves, suppressing aspirations, and internalizing helplessness. Yet democracy demands the opposite. It requires leaders confident enough to tolerate criticism, compassionate enough to understand suffering, and humble enough to recognize that public office is temporary.

The younger generation is watching carefully. They observe how leaders behave toward ordinary citizens, how wealth is acquired, how opportunities are distributed, and how dissent is handled. If arrogance, impunity, and connectedness continue being normalized, Uganda risks raising a generation that equates leadership with domination rather than service. That would constitute a catastrophic moral failure. A nation cannot sustainably develop when public office becomes synonymous with privilege instead of responsibility.

Humility in leadership does not mean weakness, passivity, or lack of authority. A president, minister, judge, military officer, or wealthy businessman can exercise authority firmly while remaining respectful and humane. True greatness is not loud. It does not constantly demand recognition. It does not derive pleasure from humiliating others. Indeed, the most secure leaders are often the least arrogant because they understand that dignity does not require intimidation.

Uganda desperately needs a renaissance of ethical leadership grounded in humility, constitutionalism, empathy, and accountability. Leaders must learn again to walk among ordinary citizens without excessive spectacle. They must remember the villages from which they came, the poverty they once endured, the struggles that shaped them, and the people whose sacrifices enabled their success. The measure of civilization is not how a nation treats the powerful, but how the powerful treat the powerless.

Achebe’s proverb therefore stands as both warning and wisdom for Uganda’s political class. The benevolent spirit that cracks one’s palm-kernels may be God, history, opportunity, luck, political sponsorship, family background, or the sacrifices of ordinary citizens. Whatever form it takes, it should produce gratitude rather than arrogance. Power is temporary. Wealth is uncertain. Political influence fluctuates. Convoys disappear. Titles expire. Offices change occupants. But character remains the final testimony of leadership.

Ultimately, the arrogant politician may command fear, but only the humble leader earns enduring respect. The late, “Lucky Dube”, “South African reggae icon musician” prophetically warned in his 2005 song That’s the Way It Is: “Be good to the people on your way up the ladder, ’cause you gonna meet them same people on your way down.” That statement is not merely musical poetry; it is a political prophecy. Many leaders intoxicated by temporary authority imagine themselves permanently insulated from accountability, public judgment, or historical reckoning. Yet political tides change, governments shift, alliances collapse, wealth evaporates, and influence diminishes. The same citizens ignored, insulted, oppressed, or humiliated today may become tomorrow’s witnesses, judges, rescuers, or even redeemers. Humility, therefore, is not only a moral virtue but also a strategic necessity for sustainable leadership. Fear can silence citizens temporarily, but humility inspires nations permanently. Uganda does not merely need powerful leaders; it needs wise leaders. It needs leaders who understand that authority without humility becomes tyranny, wealth without compassion becomes obscenity, and connectedness without integrity becomes corruption. Above all, it needs leaders who never forget that before power elevated them, they too were ordinary human beings standing upon the same ground they now despise.

The lesson, therefore, is unmistakable: those whose palm-kernels were cracked for them by benevolent spirits must kneel in humility before the people, the Constitution, morality, and history itself. For no throne, however fortified, has ever outlived the judgment of posterity.

The writer is a lawyer, researcher, governance analyst and an LLM Student in Natural Resources Law at Kampala International University

alexatweme@gmail.com