Over 300 MPs Abandon Anita Among as Legislators Converge on Kyungu Village in Show of Solidarity with Jacob Oboth-Oboth

MUKONO, Uganda — A major political shift appears to be unfolding within Uganda’s ruling establishment after more than 300 Members of Parliament converged on Kyungu Village in Mukono Central Division on Saturday in a powerful show of solidarity with Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth, signaling growing momentum behind his bid for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

The high-profile gathering, hosted at Oboth-Oboth’s private residence, was initially presented as a thanksgiving ceremony following his re-election as MP for West Budama Central. However, the event quickly evolved into a significant political mobilisation exercise widely interpreted as a mass realignment away from incumbent Speaker Anita Annet Among.

The ceremony attracted newly elected NRM legislators, members of the ruling party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), senior cabinet ministers, UPDF officers, party officials, and hundreds of supporters from different parts of the country.

Observers described the atmosphere as highly charged, with supporters openly chanting pro-Oboth slogans and praising his leadership credentials, humility, and experience in government. Several MPs reportedly used the occasion to publicly endorse the Defence Minister as the most suitable candidate to lead the next Parliament.

The political significance of the gathering deepened further when Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Secretary General Daudi Kabanda delivered what he described as a message from Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba, declaring that Gen. Muhoozi had endorsed Oboth-Oboth for the Speakership.

The endorsement marked a dramatic shift in political positioning by PLU, which had initially backed Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa before quietly withdrawing its support in recent weeks.

Political insiders say the turnout in Mukono reflected mounting dissatisfaction among sections of the ruling party over the current parliamentary leadership and demonstrated that Oboth-Oboth is rapidly consolidating support from influential power centres within the NRM establishment.

Sources within the ruling party claim several MPs who previously aligned with Among have now switched allegiance, citing concerns over ongoing corruption allegations, increasing political pressure, and uncertainty surrounding her future within the party hierarchy.

The developments come amid reports that Among has recently faced heightened scrutiny from State House and security agencies, with investigations reportedly targeting properties and financial dealings linked to her associates. Her planned dinner for newly sworn-in MPs was also reportedly cancelled, further fueling speculation about weakening political influence.

Saturday’s gathering in Kyungu Village is now being viewed as one of the clearest indications yet that the race for Speaker has entered a decisive and highly competitive phase.

One MP who attended the event described the mobilisation as “a clear message that the political centre of gravity is shifting.”

“This was not merely a thanksgiving ceremony. It was a strategic gathering meant to demonstrate numbers, unity, and confidence in Oboth-Oboth’s candidacy,” the legislator said.

Despite the growing endorsements, Oboth-Oboth has remained cautious in his public remarks, avoiding direct attacks on rivals while positioning himself as a unifying figure capable of restoring calm and cohesion within Parliament.

Analysts say the coming days are likely to witness intensified lobbying, negotiations, and political maneuvering as rival camps seek to consolidate support ahead of the formal election of parliamentary leaders.

With the 12th Parliament preparing to commence business, the Speakership contest is increasingly shaping into a defining political battle whose outcome could significantly influence the balance of power within the ruling NRM and the direction of Uganda’s legislative politics in the years ahead.