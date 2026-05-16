ALL EYES ON TABZ PAGE: Investigative Journalist Ninye Tabz Sets Social Media Ablaze with Explosive Revelations on Speaker Anita Among

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

KAMPALA, Uganda — In Uganda’s fast-changing digital media landscape, few online personalities have recently commanded public attention as intensely as investigative journalist Andrew Natumanya, popularly known as Ninye Tabz or @NinyeTabz on X, formerly Twitter.

The outspoken journalist, cinematographer, documentary filmmaker, and digital rights activist has become one of Uganda’s most influential online newsbreakers, particularly among young audiences seeking real-time political updates outside traditional media platforms.

Originally rising to prominence through social commentary, investigative reporting, and online activism, Tabz gradually built a reputation for exposing corruption scandals, governance failures, and alleged abuses of power. Over the years, he has developed a loyal online following drawn to his sharp commentary, insider political updates, and confrontational style of journalism.

With more than 73,000 followers on X, Tabz now stands at the center of Uganda’s online political conversation following a string of explosive revelations surrounding Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among and the increasingly tense race for the Speakership of the incoming 12th Parliament.

In recent weeks, his social media platforms have carried dramatic claims involving alleged security operations at properties linked to the Speaker, late-night meetings at State House, internal tensions within the ruling establishment, and shifting political alliances shaping the battle for parliamentary leadership.

Many Ugandans have turned to his pages for minute-by-minute political updates, often long before mainstream media organisations publish similar reports.

Among the most controversial claims shared by Tabz were allegations that plans to arrest Among and several individuals implicated in the controversial “mabaati” scandal had allegedly been suspended to avoid the political embarrassment of detaining a sitting Speaker of Parliament.

His reporting has fueled intense online debate and further elevated his status as a disruptive voice within Uganda’s political information ecosystem.

Although some of his claims remain difficult to independently verify at the time of publication, supporters point to multiple instances where his earlier reports were later validated by official statements, political developments, or mainstream media coverage.

Beyond political reporting, Tabz is also known for his documentary work and visual storytelling. His background in cinematography has enabled him to produce emotionally charged video content that blends activism, investigative journalism, and digital mobilization.

He has also been vocal on issues of press freedom, state accountability, youth empowerment, and human rights, often positioning himself as part of a new generation of Ugandan digital activists challenging traditional political and media establishments.

However, his rise has not been without controversy.

Tabz is widely perceived as sympathetic to opposition politics, particularly circles linked to the National Unity Platform (NUP) and opposition leader Bobi Wine. Critics frequently question how an opposition-leaning journalist manages to access sensitive information from powerful political and security networks.

Supporters, on the other hand, describe him as a fearless whistleblower with deep sources and a strong commitment to exposing wrongdoing regardless of political consequences.

Political analysts say his growing influence reflects the changing nature of journalism in Uganda, where social media personalities increasingly shape national conversations, challenge official narratives, and compete directly with established newsrooms.

Recent interactions with senior media executives and influential political actors have further underscored his expanding influence within Uganda’s media and political circles.

As Uganda heads into a politically sensitive parliamentary transition marked by intense leadership battles and renewed corruption allegations, voices like Ninye Tabz continue to redefine how political information is consumed and contested.

Whether regarded as an activist, investigator, or controversial political commentator, Andrew Natumanya has emerged as one of the most watched and consequential digital media figures in Uganda today.