Only Two MPs Out of Uganda’s 529-Member 12th Parliament Yet to Take Oath: One Dead, Another Abroad on Official Duty

Uganda’s 12th Parliament Swears In 527 MPs as Two Yet to Take Oath

Kampala – Uganda’s 12th Parliament has successfully sworn in 527 out of its 529 gazetted Members of Parliament, leaving only two legislators yet to take the oath of office — one deceased and the other currently abroad on official duty.

The three-day swearing-in ceremony, held from May 13 to 15, 2026, at Parliament grounds, marked the official commencement of the new Parliament’s business. The event was characterised by pomp, cultural performances, emotional family moments, and colourful processions as newly elected and returning legislators took both the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Member of Parliament.

The only living MP yet to be sworn in is Dr. Michael Bukenya Iga, the Member of Parliament for Bukuya County in Kassanda District. The second is the late Hellen Nakimuli, the Kalangala District Woman MP, who passed away on April 19, 2026, following complications during surgery. A by-election to fill her seat is expected next month.

Speaking to Watchdog Uganda, Dr. Bukenya confirmed that Parliament had been fully informed about his absence.

“Parliament is fully briefed about my official assignment abroad. There is no issue at all. As soon as I touch down next week, I will present myself for the swearing-in ceremony,” he said.

Parliament is expected to hold its first official sitting on May 25, 2026.

Dr. Michael Bukenya Iga, popularly known as Kyabikoola, is a seasoned obstetrician and gynaecologist with a Master’s degree in the field. He has represented Bukuya County on the NRM ticket for several terms and is widely recognised for championing health sector reforms, including contributions to the National Health Insurance Bill. He previously chaired parliamentary sub-committees on medical services and has been credited with spearheading healthcare, infrastructure, and women empowerment initiatives in his constituency.

Sources close to Parliament described Dr. Bukenya’s delayed swearing-in as purely logistical, noting that it will not affect the operations of the House. Upon his return and swearing-in next week, he is expected to immediately resume his legislative duties representing the people of Bukuya County.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to provide updates on his return and official swearing-in ceremony.