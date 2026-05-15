WHITE SMOKE: Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba Endorses Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth for Speaker of Parliament

Kampala, Uganda — Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has publicly endorsed Defence Minister Hon. Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth for the position of Speaker of Parliament in Uganda’s upcoming 12th Parliament (2026–2031), adding fresh momentum to the increasingly competitive race for the powerful parliamentary office.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Friday, Gen. Muhoozi praised Oboth-Oboth’s performance in government and openly backed his candidature for Speaker.

“He has been the best Minister in our government for the past five years. I want to be the first to endorse him for Speaker of Parliament (2026–2031). God bless Hon. Oboth-Oboth!” Gen. Muhoozi wrote.

The endorsement marks a significant shift in the evolving political dynamics surrounding the Speakership contest and is likely to intensify debate within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and allied political circles.

Shift From Earlier Support for Among and Tayebwa

Gen. Muhoozi’s endorsement comes only days after he and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) withdrew their earlier support for incumbent Speaker Anita Annet Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

The withdrawal signaled a major realignment within PLU-linked political networks and raised speculation about alternative candidates being considered for the influential parliamentary position.

At the time, Gen. Muhoozi indicated that PLU Members of Parliament and those aligned to the movement would ultimately support the position taken by President Yoweri Museveni regarding the Speakership race.

Political observers now view the endorsement of Oboth-Oboth as one of the clearest indications yet of emerging shifts within sections of the ruling establishment ahead of the formation of the new Parliament.

Oboth-Oboth Emerges as Key Contender

Hon. Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the NRM Member of Parliament for West Budama County South and current Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, is increasingly being viewed as a formidable contender in the high-stakes contest.

Known for his legal background and experience in Parliament and Cabinet, Oboth-Oboth has steadily built influence within government circles and among sections of the ruling party.

Analysts say his close working relationship with Gen. Muhoozi and growing visibility within national politics have strengthened his standing in recent months.

The endorsement also appears to validate earlier political analysis suggesting that Oboth-Oboth was quietly emerging as a serious contender for the Speakership amid ongoing internal consultations within the NRM.

Museveni Seen as Ultimate Kingmaker

Despite growing endorsements and political maneuvering, observers maintain that the final outcome of the Speakership race will largely depend on President Museveni’s position and broader consensus within the ruling party.

The contest is widely viewed as a delicate political balancing act involving regional interests, party cohesion, generational transition, and power dynamics within the NRM and allied political formations.

With Parliament expected to reconvene under a new composition following the 2026 elections, lobbying and negotiations for top parliamentary positions are expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

Political Temperatures Rising

Gen. Muhoozi’s public endorsement has already generated significant discussion across political and social media platforms, with supporters describing Oboth-Oboth as disciplined, experienced, and capable of steering Parliament during a critical political period.

However, supporters of other contenders are also expected to mount vigorous campaigns as the race for Speaker continues to evolve.

The contest for the Speakership remains one of the most closely watched political developments ahead of the opening of Uganda’s 12th Parliament.