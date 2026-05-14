DR. MUSOKE EMMANUELI KISANJA: From Raw Potential to National Prosperity: Embracing the President’s Value Addition Revolution

The atmosphere at Kololo Airstrip Ground during the historic swearing-in ceremony for the seventh term was charged with more than just political promise; it was electrified by a clear, actionable blueprint for national economic liberation. His Excellency the President’s address transcended our borders, delivering a message of vital importance not only to every Ugandan but to every developing nation watching: the era of donating our wealth through raw material exports must end, and the era of claiming our full prosperity through value addition has begun.

For decades, countries like ours, endowed with abundant natural and agricultural resources, have operated on the losing end of a global value chain. We toil to extract and grow, only to ship our wealth—our coffee, our cocoa, our minerals, our gold—in its rawest form. The staggering reality, which the President laid bare with compelling clarity, is that this model is a direct pipeline of poverty. We surrender approximately 80% of the potential value when we export raw gold instead of finished jewellery, electronics components, or refined bullion. This is not trade; it is a subsidy from the poor to the rich.

The President’s practical demonstration was a masterclass in economic awakening. It moved the concept of “value addition” from a technical term in policy documents to a tangible, visual truth. Every unprocessed agricultural product we ship out represents lost jobs, lost factory floors, lost skills development, and most critically, lost revenue that should be funding our schools, hospitals, and infrastructure. The developed world did not ascend by selling raw materials; their trick, their open secret, is mastering the art and industry of adding value. They import our raw cotton and sell back finished garments; they import our raw coffee beans and sell back packaged brews. The profit margin lies in the transformation, and it is time we claimed it.

As the Senior Presidential Advisor on Value Addition in Agriculture, I affirm that the mandate for this term is unequivocal and transformative. We are geared towards systematically bringing value to all agricultural products. This is not a mere policy shift; it is a national economic revolution. The President’s generous strategy is a deliberate war on poverty, targeting its root cause: our participation in an unfair exchange.

The benefits of this pivot are profound:

Mass Employment: Value addition is inherently labour-intensive. It requires processors, packagers, designers, engineers, quality controllers, marketers, and logistics experts. It builds a manufacturing base, moving our youth from vulnerable informal work to skilled, formal employment.

Maximised Revenue: By capturing a larger share of the final consumer price, we dramatically increase our national earnings from the same volume of resources. This wealth circulates within our economy, creating a virtuous cycle of investment and consumption.

Economic Sovereignty: Moving up the value chain reduces our vulnerability to volatile global commodity prices. A finished product has more stable and controllable value than a raw commodity subject to international market whims.

Therefore, my obligation and my promise to the people of Uganda is that our efforts have been doubled. We are working to create the enabling environment—through supportive policies, access to affordable financing for agro-processors, skills development, and market linkages—to turn this presidential vision into on-ground reality for every farmer, entrepreneur, and cooperator.

I call upon every Ugandan to embrace this strategy with the urgency it deserves. From the farmer in Kasese to the entrepreneur in Kampala, from the banker to the student: see the potential in every bean, every grain, every fruit. Let us innovate, invest, and industrialise around what we grow and mine. Let us stop giving away our wealth and start building it right here at home.

The President has provided the strategy and the political will. It is now our collective turn, as a nation, to add the value. Together, we will not just kick poverty out of our country; we will build an enduring, self-sustaining prosperity founded on the full and intelligent utilisation of our own God-given resources. The journey from raw potential to national prosperity starts now. Let us march forward, value-adders all.

Dr. Musoke Emmanueli Kisanja (Dr. Value Addition) is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Value Addition in Agriculture, Republic of Uganda.