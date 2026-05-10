Mothers are the invisible crown of humanity — Miss Africa International-Uganda Birungi Amber Grace showers praise on women during Mother’s celebrations

Mothers are the invisible crown of humanity — Miss Africa International-Uganda Birungi Amber Grace showers praise on women during Mother’s Day celebrations

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA — In a world where the strength of nations is often measured through leadership, economy and infrastructure, reigning Miss Africa International-Uganda Birungi Amber Grace believes the true heartbeat of humanity lies in the sacrifices of mothers.

As Uganda joined the rest of the globe to celebrate International Mother’s Day on Sunday, the youthful beauty queen delivered a moving tribute to mothers, describing them as the “invisible crown of humanity” whose endless sacrifices continue to shape generations and stabilise families.

With elegance, confidence and maturity beyond her age, Birungi said mothers remain the first teachers, mentors and architects of society, adding that every successful nation is built from homes nurtured by determined women.

“A mother is the first school of humanity. The love, discipline and wisdom she plants in a child become the roots of a better society,” Birungi said.

The celebrated youth icon, whose rise from Miss Teen Pearl of Africa competitions to the prestigious Miss Africa International-Uganda crown has inspired many young girls across Uganda, noted that mothers carry the world’s greatest responsibility silently and selflessly.

According to her, behind every successful leader, doctor, teacher, lawyer or entrepreneur stands a mother whose prayers and sacrifices laid the foundation for greatness.

“Mothers are the engines of peace and prosperity. They carry families on their shoulders and continue to shape the destiny of nations through the children they raise,” she added.

Birungi further applauded women across Africa for their resilience and determination in breaking barriers within leadership and governance.

She singled out Uganda’s female leaders including Anita Annet Among, Jessica Alupo and Robinah Nabbanja, saying they continue to light the torch for young girls aspiring to transform society.

“These women are proving that leadership is built on vision, courage and sacrifice. They are inspiring young girls to believe that impossible is nothing,” she observed.

Born on May 31, 2008, Birungi is currently a student at Taibah Secondary School where she has earned admiration for her discipline, eloquence and leadership abilities.

Away from the glamour of beauty pageants, she has increasingly emerged as a passionate advocate for tourism, youth empowerment and environmental conservation.

The ambitious beauty queen dreams of pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Law at Harvard University, saying education remains the golden key to transforming communities and empowering African youth.

“I want to become a voice for the voiceless and inspire young people to use education as a ladder to success,” she said.

Birungi credited her growth and discipline to the unwavering guidance of her mother Dr. Olive Enid Nabiryo, the Manager Human Resources for National Water and Sewage Cooperation in Greater Masaka Region whom she described as her greatest mentor and source of strength.

“My mother taught me discipline, humility and confidence. Every achievement I have today is rooted in her guidance and prayers,” she said emotionally.

Beyond academics and modelling, Birungi has also excelled in swimming competitions and youth mentorship initiatives, encouraging fellow students to avoid drug abuse, negative peer pressure and moral degeneration.

Her mother described her as a focused and ambitious young woman determined to use her talents to inspire society positively.

“She is disciplined, hardworking and passionate about excellence. She believes in using her abilities to inspire fellow youth and promote patriotism,” Dr. Nabiryo said.

According to Dr. Nabiryo, society should stop looking at beauty pageants negatively and instead recognise them as platforms capable of nurturing confidence, leadership and exposure among young people.

“Every child carries unique potential. Parents should support their children’s dreams because talent, when guided well, can change lives,” she advised.

Currently serving as Manager Human Resources for National Water and Sewerage Corporation in Greater Masaka, Dr. Nabiryo noted that mentorship and discipline remain critical pillars in shaping responsible youth.

Birungi’s growing influence has also attracted recognition from national leaders including Balaam Barugahara, who reportedly commended her communication skills, patriotism and commitment towards youth empowerment during a recent visit to Parliament.

As Mother’s Day celebrations echoed across continents, Birungi delivered a heartfelt message to mothers worldwide, calling them the “unsung heroes of civilisation.”

“To all mothers around the world, thank you for carrying humanity with love, sacrifice and resilience. You are the roots of every strong nation and the heartbeat of every family,” she concluded.