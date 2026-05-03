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NRM Cadres Applaud Nekesa Over Strengthened National Treasury Ahead of President Museveni’s Swearing-In on 12th May

Our CorrespondentBrian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

NRM Cadres Applaud Hon. Nekesa Over Strengthened National Treasury Ahead of President Museveni’s Swearing-In on 12th May

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

Masaka City — National Resistance Movement (NRM) party cadres across Uganda have applauded the Party National Treasurer, Hon. Barbara Nekesa Oundo, for what they describe as a decisive improvement in the management of the National Treasury, which has strengthened mobilisation structures, improved funding efficiency, and enhanced readiness of the party ahead of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 12th May 2026.

Party leaders say the strengthened financial coordination under Hon. Nekesa has come at a critical political moment, helping consolidate organisational readiness, streamline resource allocation, and reinforce grassroots mobilisation structures across districts, including Masaka City.

In Masaka City, NRM cadres led by the City Chairperson Mr. Rogers Bulegeya said Hon. Nekesa’s leadership at the National Treasury has restored order, predictability, and accountability in party funding systems, enabling smooth execution of mobilisation activities ahead of the swearing-in national agenda.

According to Mr. Bulegeya, the timely release and structured distribution of funds to party structures ensured that flag bearers, youth groups, women leaders, persons with disabilities, and elderly representatives were fully supported during mobilisation exercises and political coordination programmes.

“As NRM cadres in Masaka City and across the country, we want to sincerely applaud Hon. Barbara Nekesa Oundo for strengthening the National Treasury. Her leadership has ensured timely and structured funding, which has greatly improved mobilisation efficiency ahead of the swearing-in of President Museveni on 12th May,” Mr. Bulegeya said.

He added that the improved Treasury systems have eliminated many of the logistical delays that previously affected mobilisation work, allowing party structures to operate with greater confidence and coordination at the grassroots level.

NRM cadres further noted that Hon. Nekesa’s reforms have strengthened internal accountability mechanisms, ensuring that resources allocated for party activities are properly tracked, utilised, and reported through structured channels.

The enhanced financial coordination, they said, played a significant role in boosting mobilisation momentum during key campaign and preparatory events, including the December 22, 2025 presidential rally held at Liberation Square in Masaka City, which attracted an estimated 30,000 supporters.

Party mobilisers credited the large turnout to improved logistical planning and resource availability facilitated through the strengthened National Treasury under Hon. Nekesa’s stewardship.

Cadres also linked the improved financial systems to the party’s electoral performance in Masaka City during the January 15, 2026 general elections, where President Museveni’s support reportedly increased from 22% in 2021 to 33% in 2026 within the city.

They argue that this growth reflects improved organisational discipline, stronger mobilisation networks, and efficient resource distribution coordinated through the National Treasury.

Across Uganda, NRM cadres have similarly acknowledged that Hon. Nekesa has redefined the operational efficiency of the party’s financial systems, enabling district offices to execute mobilisation programmes more effectively and with greater accountability.

In Masaka City, the party also recorded increased representation at local government level, with nine councillors elected under the NRM banner across various committees, including youth, disability, and elderly representation structures.

Cadres say these gains are a reflection of improved coordination between the national secretariat and district structures, anchored by a more responsive and structured Treasury system.

“Hon. Nekesa has demonstrated strong leadership in managing the National Treasury. Funds now move in a more predictable, transparent, and structured manner. This has strengthened confidence among cadres and improved our readiness as a party ahead of major national events like the upcoming swearing-in,” Mr. Bulegeya added.

NRM leaders further praised Hon. Nekesa for her consistency, discipline, and commitment to strengthening the party’s financial backbone, noting that her reforms have enhanced trust in internal systems and improved operational efficiency across all levels.

They emphasised that the strengthened Treasury has become central to sustaining mobilisation momentum and ensuring the party remains well-coordinated ahead of national milestones, including President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony on 12th May 2026.

As cadres across the country continue mobilisation activities, they expressed confidence that Hon. Nekesa’s leadership will further consolidate NRM’s organisational strength and ensure smooth coordination of party structures during the upcoming national transition and beyond.

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ByBrian Mugenyi
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Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
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