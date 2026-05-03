PS Kumumanya Drives Uganda’s Climate Financing Breakthrough as Denmark Commits UGX 88.9 Billion

Ben Kumumanya Drives Uganda’s Climate Financing Breakthrough as Denmark Commits USD 23.4M (Approx. UGX 88.9 Billion)

WRITES BRIAN MUGENYI

mugenyijj@gmail.com

MOROTO/GULU — From the policy corridors of Kampala to the fragile ecosystems of Karamoja and Northern Uganda, a quiet but transformative shift is taking shape—one that places local governments at the center of climate action.

At the heart of this shift is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Mr. Ben Kumumanya, whose stewardship is increasingly positioning Uganda as a model for locally led climate financing across Africa.

Speaking during the 4th Annual National LoCAL Workshops held in Moroto (April 21–23, 2026) and Gulu (April 28–30, 2026), Kumumanya outlined a deliberate government strategy anchored on the Local Climate Adaptive Living Facility (LoCAL), now expanding at an unprecedented scale.

Backed by a fresh USD 23.4 million (approximately UGX 88.9 billion) commitment from the Government of Denmark, the LoCAL Facility has grown from just four pilot districts in 2023 to 24 districts across the country, marking a major milestone in Uganda’s decentralised climate resilience agenda.

The benefiting districts include Kasese, Nebbi, Nwoya, Nakapiripirit, Zombo, Kikuube, Koboko, Bulambuli, Kitgum, Nabilatuki, Agago, Kiboga, Kotido, Moroto, Bukedea, Bukwo, Butaleja, Pallisa, Napak, Amuru, Gulu, Kyankwanzi, Terego, and Rwampara.

From a governance and service delivery perspective, Kumumanya emphasized that LoCAL represents Uganda’s practical gateway to locally led climate finance, designed to ensure that resources reach frontline communities most affected by climate shocks.

“LoCAL is Uganda’s gateway to locally led climate finance, ensuring resources reach the last mile, while focusing on sustainable investments,” Kumumanya noted, underscoring government commitment to empowering local governments.

The workshops were convened through a coordinated multi-sectoral approach involving the Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Water and Environment, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, National Planning Authority, and the Office of the Prime Minister, in partnership with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The LoCAL mechanism integrates performance-based climate resilience grants into Uganda’s Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer System, strengthening both accountability and efficiency in local government financing. The programme is further supported by development partners including the Embassy of Denmark, Embassy of Ireland, the Kingdom of Belgium, the European Union, and the NDC Partnership.

District leaders welcomed the expansion, describing it as timely and transformative amid increasing climate-related challenges such as droughts, floods, and land degradation.

District chairpersons from the beneficiary areas commended the Ministry of Local Government for prioritising vulnerable regions and pledged to ensure strict adherence to implementation guidelines, coordination frameworks, and accountability standards.

Speaking on behalf of the districts, Nwoya Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Mr. Yusuf Akubonabona commended the Ministry, UNCDF, and partners for the intervention, noting that it arrives at a critical moment for communities already facing severe climate risks. He expressed optimism that more districts will be included in future phases of the programme.

UNCDF Representative Justine Adrien called for sustained momentum, urging government and partners to scale up resource mobilization to expand climate adaptation financing.

She reaffirmed Denmark’s USD 23.4 million (approx. UGX 88.9 billion) commitment, highlighting growing international confidence in Uganda’s decentralised climate response model.

Over the past four years, 14 participating districts have implemented locally led climate adaptation investments worth UGX 14 billion, reflecting improved planning, execution, and accountability at local government level.

With ten additional districts onboarded, government now plans to disburse UGX 17 billion in the Financial Year 2026/27 through Performance-Based Climate Resilient Grants. These investments align with the National Development Plan IV and Vision 2040, while complementing flagship programmes such as the Parish Development Model.

The regional workshops provided a platform for district leaders, central government institutions, and technical partners to assess progress, strengthen capacity, and align priorities for scaling climate resilience interventions across Uganda.

In closing remarks delivered on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Assistant Commissioner for District Administration, Mr. J. J. Ettedu emphasized the importance of translating training into action, urging stakeholders to prioritize implementation, teamwork, and integrity in delivering climate resilience outcomes.

The gathering ultimately reaffirmed Uganda’s growing commitment to climate resilience built from the ground up—anchored on empowered districts, strategic partnerships, and sustained international support.