NationalNewsPolitics

PLU-Diaspora Big Wigs to Attend President Museveni’s Swearing-In at Kololo

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib
Ronnie Kananura

In a significant move to bridge the gap between Ugandans living abroad and their home government, the Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) USA Chapter, Mr. Ronnie Kananura arrived in Kampala to attend the inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni scheduled for May 12th 2026.

The Chairman’s attendance marks a strategic turning point for the PLU’s international wing, signaling a shift from simple remittance-based support to a sophisticated model of civic and economic partnership.

His presence at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds underscores the Diaspora’s growing desire to play a more central role in the nation’s governance and development agenda.

Speaking to the press upon his arrival, the Chairman emphasized that the visit is centered on the theme of national unity and organized coordination.

“The Diaspora is often called the ‘Eleventh Region’ of Uganda,” the Chairman stated. “My presence here for the swearing-in ceremony is a testament to our commitment to the President’s vision and a clear signal that the Diaspora is ready to move beyond the periphery.

We are here to strengthen the bridge between the government and its citizens abroad.”The Chairman highlighted several key pillars that the PLU USA seeks to reinforce during this visit, specifically focusing on how streamlined coordination can benefit both the state and the Diaspora community.

He noted that a well-coordinated Diaspora acts as a massive reservoir of human capital, bringing back advanced technical skills, healthcare expertise, and global business networks that are vital for Uganda’s Vision 2040.

Furthermore, the PLU USA leadership aims to use this high-level engagement to advocate for policies that protect Diaspora investments and simplify dual-citizenship processes.

By showing a united front at such a historic ceremony, the Diaspora leadership hopes to build a framework where Ugandans in the United States can contribute more effectively to sectors like technology, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Government officials welcomed the delegation, noting that the Diaspora’s involvement is crucial for national security and international diplomacy.

As the President begins his new term, the partnership with the PLU USA is expected to foster a more inclusive political environment where every Ugandan, regardless of their geographic location, feels invested in the country’s progress.

The Chairman’s itinerary includes several consultative meetings with government ministers and stakeholders to discuss the formalization of a Diaspora-Government Liaison office, which would serve as a one-stop center for coordination.

As the drums sound at Kololo this May 12th, the message from the PLU USA remains clear, the Diaspora is no longer just a source of financial support, but a dedicated partner in the journey toward a prosperous and stable Uganda.


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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