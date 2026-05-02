Compassion Vs Unity: Oscar Mutebi’s Easter Cup Breathes Life into Rural Masaka Sports Potential

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

MASAKA: Sports remains one of the most powerful tools for promoting unity, hope and compassion within communities, often easing social pressures while nurturing young talent.

Last Sunday, thousands of residents thronged Kamunzinda Village in Kyanamukaka Town Council, Rural Masaka District, to witness the annual Easter Cup football tournament organised by Mr. Oscar Mutebi, the Personal Assistant to Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

The tournament, now growing into a major community event, is part of Mutebi’s broader initiative aimed at uplifting youth, promoting talent and stimulating socio-economic development in the area.

At the colorful finals, the atmosphere was filled with excitement as local teams battled for supremacy. Manywa Football Team emerged victorious, walking away with medals, a trophy and cash envelopes—courtesy of the organiser.

Smiles and renewed hope were evident among young participants, many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds. The tournament not only showcased talent but also provided a platform for youth engagement and exposure.

“I am a man of action. I believe in giving back to my community,” Mutebi said during the event. “With the support of Rt. Hon. Ssekandi, we are working to uplift our people not only through agriculture but also through sports development.”

He added that the idea behind the tournament was inspired by local stakeholders including Mr. Benard and Mr. Kawonawo, with the aim of boosting morale and uniting communities through sport.

The event attracted several dignitaries, including former Masaka City Woman MP aspirant Ms Florence Owamaria and local district leaders, all joining residents in celebrations marked by pomp and jubilation.

Beyond Sports: A Vision for Development

While the football tournament has become a symbol of unity, Mutebi’s efforts stretch beyond the pitch. Rural Masaka District has historically been known for agriculture, particularly coffee growing, with farmers benefiting from government-supported initiatives such as Operation Wealth Creation.

However, leaders in the area are now pushing for diversification, with a strong call for the establishment of a vocational institute to equip the largely youthful population with practical skills.

According to local leaders, the district possesses vast fertile land and untapped resources that could support industrial growth, including factories and processing plants.

Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has been at the forefront of advocating for the Greater Masaka Development Initiative, urging government to prioritise the construction of a vocational training institute.

“We need to move with urgency. Other regions like Busoga have progressed through such initiatives,” Ssekandi noted in a recent engagement.

The call is backed by statistics indicating that a significant portion of the district’s population is youthful, with many lacking formal education and employable skills. A vocational institute, leaders argue, would bridge this gap and open opportunities in technical fields.

Unlocking Potential

Rural Masaka District’s potential remains largely untapped despite its strategic location and favourable climate. With a population heavily dependent on subsistence farming, there is increasing need for skills development to transition into a modern, industrial economy.

Mutebi and other leaders believe that combining sports, agriculture and education initiatives could transform livelihoods and reduce poverty levels

Edit it for Website format

Here is your story fully structured in Watchdog Uganda website format (clean layout, sharp sections, strong readability) while keeping your voice and narrative style intact:

Compassion Vs Unity: Oscar Mutebi’s Easter Cup Breathes Life into Rural Masaka Sports Potential

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

MASAKA, UGANDA: Sports remains one of the most powerful tools for promoting unity, hope and compassion in communities, offering young people a platform to express talent while easing social challenges.

Last Sunday, thousands of residents flocked Kamunzinda Village in Kyanamukaka Town Council, Rural Masaka District, to witness the annual Easter Cup football tournament organised by Mr. Oscar Mutebi, Personal Assistant to Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

A Tournament of Hope and Talent

The tournament, now turning into a key community event, is part of Mutebi’s wider initiative aimed at uplifting youth, identifying talent and boosting socio-economic transformation in the region.

The finals attracted massive crowds, with thrilling matches played in a highly competitive atmosphere. Manywa Football Team emerged champions, walking away with medals, a trophy and cash prizes handed over by Mutebi.

Smiling faces of children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds painted a picture of renewed hope as the event offered them both exposure and motivation.

“I am a man of action and I believe in giving back to my community,” Mutebi said.

“With the support of Rt. Hon. Ssekandi, we are not only promoting agriculture but also nurturing sports talent among our youth.”

He noted that the idea behind the tournament was inspired by local stakeholders, including Mr. Benard and Mr. Kawonawo, as a way of boosting morale and strengthening unity.

Leaders Rally Behind Community Initiative

The event drew a number of dignitaries, including former Masaka City Woman MP aspirant Ms Florence Owamaria, district leaders and local residents, all joining in celebrations marked by pomp and excitement.

The Easter Cup has since evolved into more than just a football competition—it is now a symbol of community mobilisation and grassroots development.

While the tournament highlights the power of sports, Mutebi’s vision stretches beyond the pitch into broader socio-economic transformation.

Rural Masaka District has long been known for agriculture, particularly coffee farming, with residents benefiting from government programs such as Operation Wealth Creation.

However, leaders argue that more needs to be done to diversify opportunities, especially for the youth who form the largest percentage of the population.

Push for Vocational Institute

Local leaders, led by Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, are advocating for the establishment of a vocational training institute to equip youth with practical and technical skills.

“We need urgent intervention. Other regions like Busoga have progressed because of such initiatives,” Ssekandi said.

The proposed institute is expected to empower youth with employable skills in sectors such as mechanics, technology and industrial production.

Untapped Potential in Rural Masaka

Rural Masaka District remains richly endowed with fertile land and resources, yet largely underutilised. With a population heavily dependent on subsistence farming, experts say skills development is critical to unlocking economic growth.

Statistics indicate that a large portion of the youth lack formal education, limiting their ability to compete in the modern job market.

Leaders believe that establishing vocational institutions, alongside investments in agriculture and sports, could transform the region into a hub of productivity.

A Vision for the Future

Mutebi and other leaders remain optimistic that combining sports initiatives with education and economic programs will uplift livelihoods and reduce poverty levels.

Already, land has reportedly been secured for key development projects, including a proposed district headquarters and future training facilities.

As Rural Masaka continues to evolve, initiatives like the Easter Cup football tournament are proving to be more than just games—they are catalysts for unity, inspiration and long-term transformation.

Caption: Oscar Mutebi has been recognised for championing sports and community development initiatives in Rural Masaka District.