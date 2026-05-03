BRIAN MUGENYI: Kampala University’s Innovation Drive and Pam Malaika’s “News Updates” Signal a New Era in Uganda

Brian Mugenyi: Kampala University Innovation Surge and Pam Malaika’s “News Updates” Rise Under Prof. Kateregga Legacy

WRITES BRIAN MUGENYI

Mugenyijj@gmail.com

Ggaba, Kampala — In Uganda’s fast-evolving higher education landscape, institutions are increasingly being judged not only by academic certificates, but by their ability to produce innovators, communicators, and professionals already active in the real world. It is within this competitive space that Kampala University continues to position itself as a stronghold of practical learning and innovation-driven education.

At the centre of this academic transformation is Kampala University, a private institution whose growth has been shaped by applied learning and skills-based training. Founded in 1998, its long-term direction has been guided by the vision of its founder, Professor Badru Kateregga, who has consistently emphasized innovation, discipline, and practical competence as the backbone of higher education.

Over the years, Kampala University has expanded into multiple campuses and academic disciplines, reinforcing its identity as a training ground for professionals. Courses such as Mass Communication, Business Administration, Information Technology, and Education are delivered with a strong emphasis on practical exposure, ensuring students graduate with experience beyond the classroom.

A defining feature of this approach is its media training environment, where students engage in real broadcasting, reporting, and production exercises. This system has enabled learners to develop confidence and professional readiness while still pursuing their studies.

Among the current students benefiting from this model is Pam Malaika, a journalism and mass communication student who is actively working in Uganda’s media industry. She is the host of the television programme “News Updates with Pam Malaika” on NTV, where she presents news content while simultaneously advancing her academic journey.

Her dual engagement in both academia and professional broadcasting reflects Kampala University’s practical training philosophy. Through “News Updates with Pam Malaika,” she represents a growing generation of student-practitioners who are already shaping Uganda’s media space before graduation.

This integration of classroom learning and real-world practice has strengthened the university’s reputation as a producer of job-ready graduates, particularly in media and communication fields. It also highlights the institution’s broader mission of linking education directly to industry demands.

Behind this academic model is a structured leadership system anchored by Professor Kateregga, supported by administrators such as Rashida Kateregga, whose role in institutional management has ensured continuity, discipline, and coordinated growth across campuses.

Professor Kateregga has remained a strong advocate for innovation funding and research support in Uganda. He has repeatedly called upon the Government of Uganda, under President Yoweri Museveni and the Ministry of Education and Sports led by First Lady Janet Museveni, to increase investment in student innovations, arguing that universities are generating ideas with strong national development potential.

In recent years, Kampala University has also aligned its academic direction with global trends, incorporating artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and sustainable development into its programmes. This shift reflects its ambition to remain relevant in a rapidly changing global economy driven by technology and innovation.

The university continues to attract a diverse student population from across the region, including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This diversity reinforces its position as a regional academic hub committed to inclusive and practical education.

Beyond academics, Kampala University’s impact is reflected in its alumni who have progressed into media, governance, business, and public service, contributing actively to national and regional development.

Despite challenges over the years, Professor Kateregga’s leadership has remained steady, ensuring stability, growth, and institutional resilience. His guiding message to students remains clear: embrace innovation, stay disciplined, and use education as a tool for transformation.

Today, Kampala University stands as a symbol of practical academic excellence in Uganda—where students like Pam Malaika, through “News Updates with Pam Malaika,” embody the institution’s mission of producing professionals already shaping the industries they aspire to lead.