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Uganda’s Top Schools Storm Global Education Stage in 2026 Global Schools Prize Race By Brian Mugenyi

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Uganda’s Top Schools Storm Global Education Stage in 2026 Global Schools Prize Race

By Brian Mugenyi

Contents
Uganda’s Top Schools Storm Global Education Stage in 2026 Global Schools Prize RaceKAMPALA, UGANDA:Global Recognition for InnovationA Shift in Uganda’s Education LandscapeSt. Kizito High School: Leading Climate InnovationSuubi Community Schools: Championing Inclusion

mugenyijj@gmail.com

Kampala

KAMPALA, UGANDA:

Jubilations and excitement have gripped Uganda’s education sector after three local schools were shortlisted among the Top 50 institutions globally for the prestigious Global Schools Prize 2026.

The development has placed Uganda firmly on the international education map, drawing praise from policymakers, education stakeholders, and the Ministry of Education and Sports led by First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni.

The shortlisted schools — St. Kizito High School Namugongo (Kampala), Suubi Community Schools (Mubende), and Kyaninga Child Development Centre (Fort Portal) — were selected from nearly 3,000 applications across 113 countries.

Global Recognition for Innovation

The Global Schools Prize, an initiative of the Varkey Foundation, is one of the most competitive education awards worldwide. It recognises schools that go beyond academics to address real-world challenges such as climate change, inequality, and youth unemployment.

Winners benefit from global exposure, funding opportunities, and access to international partnerships, positioning them as leaders in education transformation.

Uganda’s inclusion signals a growing reputation as a hub for innovative and inclusive education in Africa.

A Shift in Uganda’s Education Landscape

For years, Uganda’s education system has faced criticism over overcrowding, limited resources, and unequal access. However, the latest nominations reflect a turning point.

Schools are increasingly becoming centres of innovation, with learners gaining practical, real-world skills while communities benefit from school-led initiatives.

Education experts attribute this progress to the Competency-Based Curriculum, which emphasises creativity, skills development, and problem-solving.

St. Kizito High School: Leading Climate Innovation

St. Kizito High School Namugongo has distinguished itself as a leader in sustainability and climate education.

Students are actively involved in hands-on projects such as:

  1. Constructing miniature hydro-dams
  2. Designing solar-powered irrigation systems
  3. Producing eco-friendly briquettes

The school’s AI-supported hydroponics project enables learners to monitor plant growth using digital tools while exploring climate-smart agriculture.

Additionally, a waste-to-resource initiative converts over 500 kilograms of daily food waste into livestock feed, benefiting local farmers and reducing environmental impact.

Through outreach programmes like the annual Green Expo, the school continues to influence institutions nationwide.

Suubi Community Schools: Championing Inclusion

In Mubende District, Suubi Community Schools is redefining inclusive education by providing opportunities to vulnerable learners.

With over 500 students aged between

 

 

 

 

 

 


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