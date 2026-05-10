WADADA ROGERS: The fears that caused Bobi Wine’s escape from Uganda are still eminent

Last week, the National Unity Platform (NUP) announced the return of their party President, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), following the completion of what was termed as his international engagements. The party did not however disclose the actual date with speculators asserting the return could happen before Tuesday, May, 12, 2026.

On whether NUP has struck a deal for a smooth return, the party leadership said they had not negotiated with the government of Uganda and did not intend to do so. They insist that Kyagulanyi has committed no crime and has the right to return home as a citizen. NUP leaders affirm that Bobi Wine left Uganda for official duty and not as an asylum seeker.

The announcement follows reports that Kyagulanyi, who left Uganda following the January 15 presidential election, is expected to return after completing the first phase of his official work. His departure reportedly involved travel through Rwanda to the United States, where he has been attending diplomatic and advocacy meetings.

Kyagulanyi’s exit from Uganda without going through the official immigration points came after months of tension and threats to his personal safety. In public statements, he cited persistent fears for his life as a motivating factor for his unofficial exit, which coincided with a period of political uncertainty following the contested January 15th elections.

The Kavule leadership has stood their ground, saying they have not received any formal communication or summons regarding any of their party members. NUP party Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi clarified that if charges exist, they should be communicated transparently to allow them to respond or have them disseminated to Bobi Wine.

The Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control Act prohibit a Ugandan citizen from bypassing authorized border points or failing to present travel documents. Such actions generally constitute an illegal exit or unlawful departure. If apprehended, the individual may face arrest, fines and imprisonment upon prosecution.

Beyond the issues of immigration is a familiar case at a Court in Gulu against Kyagulanyi. Recall that some time back this year, a law student intern, Gloria Grace Laker, was remanded to Gulu Main Prison in March 2026 after being accused of photographing and sharing a criminal court register containing records regarding NUP leader Bobi Wine.

On the other hand, the Uganda Police claim they have no plans to arrest Bobi Wine if he decided to return but this in my view is further from the truth. Possible reasons for arrest include treason, managing illegal protests, unlawful possession of military look alike attire, promoting hostile propaganda and heading the NUP foot soldier squad at Kavule.

Kyagulanyi himself has bragged about returning to Uganda without fear of arrest. “Once I finish my work on the international stage, I’ll return to my country and let the regime do what it wants in full view; after all, I committed no crime by running for president,” he said in a statement shared with media outlets.

Since the January 15 general election, tensions between Kyagulanyi and government figures, particularly Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba, have remained high. The two have exchanged sharp statements on X, formerly known as Twitter, fueling a charged political environment as we head towards the May, 12th swearing in ceremony.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni, has publicly accused Kyagulanyi and other NUP leaders of inciting violence following the elections. He has also issued statements suggesting legal repercussions for the opposition leader should he be arrested or should he step foot on Ugandan soil.

Political analysts note that the ongoing exchange of accusations has contributed to heightened speculation about the potential consequences Kyagulanyi might face upon returning to Uganda as threatened by his party. Public perception has been influenced by social media narratives, leaks, and partisan commentary. No wonder security has been tightened everywhere with the men in uniform put on notice of standby plus one.

Observers emphasize that the police clarification is a critical step in calming public fears but this is clearly a message of public relations. By explicitly stating that there are no plans for immediate arrest, authorities aim to reduce tension ahead of Bobi Wine’s much hyped triumphal entry back to Uganda. Kyagulanyi’s international engagements have involved advocacy for human rights, political freedom, and democratic governance.

The party has come out openly to say that their leader has met with foreign officials and civil society groups to discuss electoral processes and the political climate back home in Uganda. In many of his addresses, Kyagulanyi has referred to himself as the person who won the Presidency and was only cheated out.

Fearing Political rallies, media coverage, and public demonstrations, security forces are all alert aware that Kyagulanyi still has support among Ugandans. Should he use the same avenues that he used to exit for his anticipated return, life will never be the same again. Many are already speculating that Bobi Wine could be in bed with the ruling government and may well be in Uganda ahead of the Tuesday cerebrations.

Public statements from the police underline the importance of due process and discourage extrajudicial speculation. Political commentators suggest that the current situation illustrates the delicate balance between state authority, opposition activity, and public perception in Uganda. Transparency, clarity, and adherence to established legal procedures are critical to maintaining order and credibility.

Wadada Rogers is a commentator on political, legal and social issues. wadroger@yahoo.ca