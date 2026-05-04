Lugogo Set Ablaze as Museveni’s ‘Akasiiki’ Fever Grips Kampala Ahead of Swearing-In

By Brian Mugenyi

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to headline a high-energy pre-swearing-in celebration in Kampala, as thousands of supporters of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) rally for a historic gathering on May 8, 2026.

The celebration—popularly branded “Akasiiki Ka President Museveni”—has been organised by Hajjat Hanifa Karaddi, a prominent NRM cadre and former aspiring party leader in Kawempe. The event will be hosted at Millennium Park Lugogo, just days before the President’s official swearing-in ceremony slated for May 12 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

In a tone that blends mobilisation with celebration, Hajjat Karaddi describes the event as a grand tribute to millions of Ugandans who have stood firmly behind the NRM since 1986. She frames the gathering as both a reward and recognition platform for loyal cadres, voters, and silent mobilisers whose efforts secured the party’s continued dominance.

“This is not just a celebration—it is a moment of honour for every Ugandan who has defended and supported the NRM and President Museveni over the years,” she said.

Organisers have cast a wide net, inviting NRM leaders, business figures, media personalities, and digital influencers to what is expected to be one of the most attended political celebrations in recent years. Key institutions such as the Uganda Communications Commission and the Uganda Media Centre are also expected to be represented, signalling the event’s growing national profile and media visibility.

President Museveni, who reportedly secured 71.65% of the vote in the 2026 general elections under the stewardship of Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, will attend as chief guest. He is expected to preside over a special recognition segment, honouring individuals who played critical roles in advancing the NRM’s agenda—including diaspora supporters and behind-the-scenes campaigners who quietly mobilised support.

Preparations on the ground point to a festival-scale experience. Karaddi reveals that large quantities of food and drinks have been arranged, with several cows already secured to cater for the expected crowds. The organisers say this is meant to create a welcoming environment where supporters can celebrate freely.

“We are preparing for thousands. This will be a celebration of unity, gratitude, and shared victory,” she noted, emphasising that the event is open to all Ugandans regardless of background.

Mr. Edison Kirabira, the event’s media coordination lead and a prominent digital mobiliser, underscores the symbolic weight of the gathering. He notes that the celebrations are not only about entertainment but also about demonstrating unity and appreciation.

“This is about showing love, loyalty, and appreciation to the President. Lugogo will speak one language—unity,” he said, expressing confidence in a massive turnout.

Beyond the music and festivities, organisers have incorporated a civic education dimension into the programme. Attendees will receive insights into flagship government initiatives such as Operation Wealth Creation, spearheaded by Salim Saleh. These sessions are expected to highlight government strategies aimed at wealth creation, youth empowerment, and poverty reduction across the country.

Entertainment is expected to electrify the atmosphere, with musicians known for pro-NRM and pro-Museveni anthems lined up to perform from morning until late into the night. The event will kick off at 8:00 AM and run into the late hours, blending political messaging with cultural celebration.

Political mobilisation is already in high gear, particularly in the Greater Masaka region, where leaders such as Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo and Oscar Mutebi are rallying supporters to attend in large numbers. Regional party figures, including Rogers Bulegeya, have intensified grassroots mobilisation efforts to ensure representation from different parts of the country.

As momentum builds, the Lugogo gathering is shaping up to be more than a pre-swearing celebration—it is emerging as a powerful political statement. For supporters, it represents continuity, solidarity, and a renewed commitment to the NRM’s leadership as Uganda prepares to usher in another term under President Museveni.

Organise in Watchdog Uganda Website style

Lugogo Set Ablaze as Museveni’s ‘Akasiiki’ Fever Grips Kampala Ahead of Swearing-In

By Brian Mugenyi

Kampala, Uganda: President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to headline a high-energy pre-swearing-in celebration in Kampala, as thousands of supporters of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) rally for a historic gathering slated for May 8, 2026.

The celebration—popularly known as “Akasiiki Ka President Museveni”—has been organised by Hajjat Hanifa Karaddi, a prominent NRM cadre and former aspiring party leader in Kawempe. The event will take place at Millennium Park Lugogo, just days before the President’s official swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 12 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

According to Hajjat Karaddi, the event is designed as a grand tribute to millions of Ugandans who have supported the ruling party since 1986. She says the gathering will also serve as a platform to recognise loyal cadres, voters, and mobilisers who contributed to the party’s electoral success.

“This is not just a celebration—it is a moment of honour for every Ugandan who has defended and supported the NRM and President Museveni over the years,” Karaddi said.

Organisers say the event is open to the public and is expected to attract a wide range of attendees, including NRM leaders, members of the business community, media personalities, and digital influencers. Institutions such as the Uganda Communications Commission and the Uganda Media Centre are also expected to be represented.

President Museveni, who reportedly secured 71.65% of the vote in the 2026 general elections under the supervision of Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, will attend as chief guest. During the function, he is expected to recognise individuals who played key roles in promoting the NRM, including supporters in the diaspora and grassroots mobilisers.

Preparations indicate a large-scale event, with organisers confirming that food and drinks will be provided in plenty. Several cows have reportedly been secured to cater for the anticipated crowds.

“We are preparing for thousands. This will be a celebration of unity, gratitude, and shared victory,” Karaddi added.

Mr. Edison Kirabira, head of media coordination for the event, said the gathering will serve as a unifying moment for supporters of the ruling party.

“This is about showing love, loyalty, and appreciation to the President. Lugogo will speak one language—unity,” Kirabira noted.

Apart from entertainment, the event will also feature civic education sessions aimed at informing attendees about government programmes. These will include Operation Wealth Creation, spearheaded by Salim Saleh, which focuses on improving household incomes and fighting poverty.

Entertainment is expected to be a major highlight, with musicians known for pro-NRM and pro-Museveni songs lined up to perform throughout the day. The event will begin at 8:00 AM and run until late in the night.

Mobilisation efforts are already underway across different regions, particularly in Greater Masaka, where leaders such as Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo and Oscar Mutebi are rallying supporters to attend. Other regional party leaders, including Rogers Bulegeya, are also spearheading efforts to ensure a strong turnout.

As anticipation builds, the Lugogo event is shaping up to be more than just a celebration. For many supporters, it represents unity, continuity, and renewed commitment to the leadership of the NRM as Uganda prepares for President Museveni’s swearing-in.