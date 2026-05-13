Museveni Holds The Cards As Speakership Chess Game Intensifies: Oboth-Oboth Emerges From The Shadows In High-Stakes Power Battle

MUSEVENI HOLDS THE CARDS AS SPEAKERSHIP CHESS GAME INTENSIFIES: OBOTH-OBOTH EMERGES IN THE SHADOWS OF A HIGH-STAKES POWER BATTLE

KAMPALA — Uganda’s Speakership race has evolved into a tense political chess game in which President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni remains the undisputed holder of the decisive hand, as competing camps quietly recalibrate their strategies while waiting for his final signal.

Across political corridors in Kampala, one interpretation now dominates internal discussions: whoever ultimately receives Museveni’s backing will almost certainly become Speaker of the 12th Parliament. Yet, despite weeks of speculation and behind-the-scenes lobbying, the President has not publicly revealed his preferred candidate, keeping the race deliberately open-ended.

This strategic silence has intensified uncertainty around incumbent Speaker Anita Among, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, and emerging figures such as senior minister Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth.

At first glance, Oboth-Oboth’s renewed mention in Speakership discussions may appear like routine political speculation. However, his name is not new to the inner circles of succession planning.

Following the death of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah in 2022, Oboth-Oboth — then State Minister for Defence — was among the earliest names quietly floated within establishment discussions as a possible successor. His legal background, parliamentary experience, and reputation for institutional calm made him a preferred option among those seeking continuity and procedural stability in Parliament.

However, as Anita Among’s political momentum rapidly gained ground within Parliament and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), the balance shifted. Her campaign quickly consolidated support across key parliamentary blocs, forcing Oboth-Oboth to step back from the race at the time.

That withdrawal, however, did not signal political decline. Instead, it marked a strategic repositioning within the state system.

In a subsequent Cabinet reshuffle, Oboth-Oboth was elevated to full Cabinet Minister in the powerful Defence docket — a portfolio widely viewed as central to Uganda’s national security and political stability architecture. The appointment strengthened his profile within the establishment and reinforced his status as a trusted insider.

Profile: Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth

Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth, commonly known as Jacob Oboth-Oboth, was born on 13 April 1971 in Tororo District. He is of the Jopadhola ethnic group and is a trained lawyer by profession.

He is also an intellectual property (IP) expert and seasoned politician, currently serving as the elected Member of Parliament for West Budama County South on the NRM ticket. Over the years, Oboth-Oboth has built a reputation in Parliament as a calm, methodical, and institutionally grounded legislator with deep experience in legal and parliamentary affairs.

The Muhoozi Factor and Quiet Power Alignments

In recent years, Oboth-Oboth’s political profile has also been shaped by his increasingly visible relationship with Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The two have maintained a notably respectful rapport, with Muhoozi even serving as chief guest at Oboth-Oboth’s thanksgiving ceremony in his home area — a gesture that drew significant attention within political circles.

In Uganda’s political environment, such interactions are rarely dismissed as ceremonial alone. They are often interpreted as signals of trust and alignment within influential networks of power.

Museveni at the Center of the Chessboard

Despite shifting narratives, the central factor in the Speakership race remains unchanged: President Museveni himself.

Within the NRM and broader political establishment, there is a widely held belief that Museveni is carefully observing all contenders before making a final decision. His historical influence over parliamentary caucus dynamics means that once he openly signals a preferred candidate, alignment tends to follow swiftly and decisively.

This has placed all contenders in a cautious holding pattern. Public declarations have softened, political rhetoric has been moderated, and internal lobbying has intensified quietly through caucus meetings, elite consultations, and informal networks.

Speaker Anita Among still commands significant influence within Parliament and retains a strong base among sections of the ruling party. Yet shifting political optics and increasing scrutiny around Parliament have added pressure to her position.

Meanwhile, Norbert Mao and other aspirants have adopted a more measured tone in recent days, reflecting an awareness that the contest may ultimately be decided elsewhere.

A Contest Beyond Parliament

What is unfolding is no longer just a parliamentary leadership race. It has become a broader test of political alignment, succession positioning, and institutional balancing within Uganda’s ruling establishment.

For now, Museveni continues to hold his cards close to his chest — neither confirming nor denying any preferred candidate. That silence, however, is itself shaping the battlefield.

In that silence, Oboth-Oboth’s name continues to surface not as a declared frontrunner, but as a symbol of how quickly Uganda’s political fortunes can shift when the ultimate arbiter has not yet spoken.

And until that moment comes, the Speakership race remains suspended in suspense — with every camp watching, waiting, and recalibrating for the President’s final move.

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