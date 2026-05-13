Hon. Sarah Kityo Sworn In as Masaka District Woman MP as Parliament Continues Gazetted Swearing-In Sessions

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA — Parliament of Uganda on Wednesday officially commenced the gazetted swearing-in exercise for newly elected Members of Parliament, a process expected to run through Thursday and Friday as legislators from across the country take oath ahead of the 12th Parliament.

Among those sworn in on Wednesday was Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo, who officially assumed office as the elected Woman Member of Parliament for Masaka District, amid celebration and jubilation from supporters and National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadres from Greater Masaka.

The colourful ceremony at Parliament drew political leaders, family members, mobilisers, and supporters, many of whom described Hon. Kityo’s victory as a political turning point in a region long regarded as an opposition stronghold.

Standing before parliamentary officials, Hon. Kityo raised her right hand and solemnly pledged allegiance to the Constitution of Uganda and faithful service to the people of Masaka District.

“I, Babirye Kityo Sarah, swear in the name of the Almighty God that I shall abide by the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and faithfully discharge my duties as Woman Member of Parliament for Masaka District, so help me God,” she declared, as applause filled the chamber.

The swearing-in exercise comes at a time when the ruling National Resistance Movement seeks to consolidate its political gains in Central Uganda, following improved performance in parts of Greater Masaka during the recently concluded elections.

Rising Influence in Greater Masaka

Hon. Kityo is widely recognised in Greater Masaka as a grassroots mobiliser, women’s advocate, and community leader whose political journey has been anchored in direct engagement with ordinary wananchi.

Before joining Parliament, she was actively involved in mobilisation work, women empowerment initiatives, and youth development programmes aimed at improving livelihoods in rural communities.

During the campaigns, she gained prominence for her village-to-village mobilisation strategy, which brought together both opposition supporters and NRM loyalists under a shared message of development and service delivery.

According to her campaign coordinators, the constituency was reorganised into more than 140 mobilisation villages to strengthen grassroots outreach and voter engagement. The strategy reportedly enabled her to win in eight out of nine parishes, including areas previously considered opposition strongholds.

Shortly after taking the oath, Hon. Kityo pledged to remain a people-centred leader focused on addressing the daily challenges facing residents.

“Leadership must remain close to the people. We cannot only appear during campaigns and disappear afterwards. Wananchi need leaders who listen to them consistently,” she said.

Ties with President Museveni

Over the years, Hon. Kityo has maintained a working relationship with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni through mobilisation efforts and support for government programmes in Greater Masaka.

During the campaigns, she openly rallied support for the President while urging communities to embrace wealth creation initiatives, youth skilling programmes, and other government development interventions.

Political analysts argue that her mobilisation efforts contributed to improved support for President Museveni in parts of Greater Masaka, reportedly rising from 21 percent in the 2021 elections to 33 percent in the recent polls.

Hon. Kityo has also consistently advised the President to strengthen grassroots engagement and regular consultation with communities as a strategy to deepen NRM support in Central Uganda.

“Many people still support President Museveni, but they want leaders who remain connected to their daily struggles,” she noted.

Community Challenges

Despite the celebrations surrounding her swearing-in, Hon. Kityo acknowledged that communities in Masaka District continue to face pressing challenges, including unemployment, poor water systems, land disputes, and delayed infrastructure development.

“There are still many unresolved challenges affecting wananchi, including land conflicts, unemployment, and limited access to clean water. These are issues that must be addressed urgently,” she said.

As Parliament continues with the gazetted swearing-in exercise, political observers say leaders like Hon. Sarah Kityo reflect the NRM’s renewed strategy of rebuilding grassroots trust and reconnecting with citizens across Central Uganda.

For her supporters, her entry into Parliament marks the beginning of a new political chapter—one they hope will translate into tangible service delivery and renewed development momentum for Greater Masaka.